Archbishop Anyolo takes charge of Nairobi Catholic Archdiocese

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 20 – Archbishop Phillip Anyolo is now the head of the Nairobi Catholic Archdiocese following his inauguration on Saturday in a ceremony presided over by the Apostolic Nuncio to Kenya and South Sudan, Archbishop Bert Van Megen.

Archbishop Anyolo, who prior to his appointment served as the head of the Kisumu Archdiocese, takes over from Nairobi Auxiliary Bishop David Kamau who stepped in as an Apostolic Administrator following the retirement of Cardinal John Njue in January.

“I have the honour and pleasure to inform you that Pope Francis has appointed The Most Reverend Phillip Anyolo, presently Archbishop of Kisumu, as the Archbishop of Nairobi,” Megen said.

Archbishop Anyolo once headed the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB), the top decision-making organ of the Kenyan church.

He was appointed the Archbishop of Kisumu on 15th November 2018 and installed on 16th January 2019.

Speaking during the installation of Archbishop Philip Anyolo, the Apostolic Nuncio Bert Van Megen said Njue would be remembered as an extraordinarily courageous man who, above all, loved the Church.

“It is more than 14 years ago that the then Bishop John Njue was appointed to Nairobi, he was an untiring shepherd and he led the Arch-Diocese of Nairobi to new heights,” he told congregants attending the installation ceremony at St Mary’s Grounds Msongari in Nairobi.

Cardinal John Njue retired after attaining the age of 75.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Archbishop Megen noted that Njue had lit a flame in the depths of many hearts that will continue to burn because it is fueled by his prayers that will support the church on its path.

“A good shepherd, that is what Nairobi needs. When you listen carefully to the Scripture, the good shepherd does not seem to dwell on the qualities, there is no list of competences, no B+, A-. You know some us like to present a long list on their CVs, trying to show off from their studies to their seminars to the every little activities even if it lasted for just 5 days,” he said.

The Apostolic Nuncio described Anyolo as a man of prayer and one who is always keen to listen.

“Archbishop Anyolo I have known you as a profoundly religious person. You are a patient man as your name seems to indicate. I know you as a man of prayer and silence. Who is always keen to listen to the silent whisper of The Good Shepherd, today you have arrived at the fresh pasture of Nairobi….you have to resist the temptation of money, desire and power,” he said of the incoming prelate.