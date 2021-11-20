Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Archbishop Phillip Anyolo, who spoke on Saturday following his installation in a ceremony officiated by Apostolic Nuncio to Kenya and South Sudan, Archbishop Bert Van Megen, said the church will continue to play an active role in seeking the promotion of good governance/FILE

CHURCH & POLITICS

Anyolo says church will remain the nation’s conscience, urges credible polls

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 20 – The new Archbishop of Nairobi Catholic Archdiocese has vowed to safeguard the role of the church as the conscience of the nation saying he will not shy away from speaking truth to power.

Archbishop Phillip Anyolo, who spoke on Saturday following his installation in a ceremony officiated by Apostolic Nuncio to Kenya and South Sudan, Archbishop Bert Van Megen, said the church will continue to play an active role in seeking the promotion of good governance.

He also urged those tasked with the management and facilitation of elections to work towards ensuring peaceful and credible polls in August 2022.

More to follow…

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

Nakuru Catholic Bishop named Apostolic Administrator for Kisumu Archdiocese

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 20 – Nakuru Catholic Bishop Maurice Muhatia will oversee the Archdiocese of Kisumu as an Apostolic Administrator following Archbishop Phillip Anyolo’s...

11 mins ago