NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 15 – Ann Kananu will be sworn in on Tuesday as Nairobi Governor.

A Gazette Notice issued on Monday shows that Kananu will take oath at 10am at Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

Kananu has been acting Governor following the December 2020 impeachment of Mike Sonko wo lately tried, unsuccessfully, to stop her swearing in.

Developing story….