Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Miguna seen here with an official at Berlin's Brandenburg Airport where Air France declined him over a new Red Alert issued by the Kenyan government on November 15, 2021.

Top stories

Air France declines to fly Miguna from Berlin over new Red Alert

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 15 -Controversial activist and lawyer Miguna Miguna’s plan to travel back to Kenya may not be successfull, after Air France declined to fly him over a Red Alert.

Miguna said the airline informed him at Berlin’s Brandenburg Airport that he can not board because of a new Red Alert issued by the Kenyan government on Monday morning.

Developing story….

 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Miguna to depart Berlin for Nairobi through Paris on Monday

Nairobi, Kenya, Nov 13 – Lawyer Miguna Miguna has posted his flight details ahead of his expected arrival in the country on November 16....

2 days ago

COME BABY COME

Self-declared NRM General vows to return to Kenya despite red alerts

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 12 – Self-declared National Resistance Movement (NRM) leader Miguna Miguna has vowed to proceed with his return to Kenya even after...

3 days ago

Top stories

Miguna says does not regret swearing-in Raila and did not break any law

NAIROBI Kenya Oct 28 – Controversial activist and lawyer Miguna Miguna insists that he did not break any law by swearing in Orange Democratic...

October 28, 2021

Kenya

Former CJ Mutunga unveils political alliance to fight executive excesses

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 – Former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga has unveiled a political movement he says will lead the fight against the disregard of...

October 28, 2021

COME BABY COME

Mutunga to accompany Miguna back to Kenya on November 16

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 20 – Former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga is set to depart for Canada to join deported activist Miguna Miguna ahead of...

October 20, 2021

World

Thunberg tells Germans ‘no party’ doing enough on climate

Berlin, Germany, Sep 24 – Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg told thousands of demonstrators in Berlin ahead of Germany’s general election on Sunday that...

September 24, 2021

Kenya

Court orders govt to file response on Miguna’s aborted return

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 8 – The High Court in Nairobi Wednesday directed the government to file a response on an existing red alert advisory...

January 8, 2020