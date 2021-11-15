Air France declines to fly Miguna from Berlin over new Red Alert

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 15 -Controversial activist and lawyer Miguna Miguna’s plan to travel back to Kenya may not be successfull, after Air France declined to fly him over a Red Alert.

Miguna said the airline informed him at Berlin’s Brandenburg Airport that he can not board because of a new Red Alert issued by the Kenyan government on Monday morning.

Berlin Brandenburg International Airport. Being refused boarding on flight AF 836 @airfrance due to Red Alerts received from Despot Uhuru Kenyatta's @StateHouseKenya this morning. They fear me because they are extremely weak and unpopular. I'll keep you updated. pic.twitter.com/bU2TXNulPu — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) November 15, 2021

Developing story….