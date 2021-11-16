Top stories
Agnes Tirop’s fiancee Ibrahim Rotich charged with her murder
Popular
COUNTDOWN TO 2022
More on Capital News
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 18 – The man accused of killing athletics champion Agnes Tirop will remain in police custody for three weeks to enable...
Sports
Nairobi, Kenya, Oct 15 – The husband of Kenyan record-breaking runner Agnes Tirop, who was stabbed to death in a killing that has shocked...
Sports
NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 13 – Record-breaking Kenyan distance runner Agnes Tirop was found dead Wednesday with stab wounds to her stomach in a suspected...