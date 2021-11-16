Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Ibrahim Rotich Kemboi was arrested in Mombasa on October 14, 2021 over the murder of his wife, athletics champion, Agnes Tirop whose body was found with stab wounds in their Iten home on October 13, 2021.

Top stories

Agnes Tirop’s fiancee Ibrahim Rotich charged with her murder

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya nov 16 – Ibrahim Rotich has been charged formally with the murder of athlete Agnes Tirop.
Rotich was arraigned at the Eldoret High Court Tuesday morning where he pleaded not guilty to the charge of murder.
 
The court will rule on his bail application on December 1.
Developing story….

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Man in murder of athletics champion Agnes Tirop to remain in custody for 20 days

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 18 – The man accused of killing athletics champion Agnes Tirop will remain in police custody for three weeks to enable...

October 18, 2021

Sports

Husband of killed Kenyan running star Tirop due in court

Nairobi, Kenya, Oct 15 – The husband of Kenyan record-breaking runner Agnes Tirop, who was stabbed to death in a killing that has shocked...

October 15, 2021

Sports

Kenyan athlete Agnes Tirop murdered

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 13 – Record-breaking Kenyan distance runner Agnes Tirop was found dead Wednesday with stab wounds to her stomach in a suspected...

October 13, 2021