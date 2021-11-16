Activist files urgent petition to stop Editors Guild meeting with DPP

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 16 – An activist has filed an urgent petition in court to stop a planned Kenya Editors Guild (KEG) retreat with the Director of Public Prosecutions in Mombasa.

The applicant, Memba Ocharo, in the petition filed on Tuesday, argued that it was wrong for DPP Noordin Haji to host editors for a retreat yet they publish cases his officers litigate in court.

He argued that such a meeting would erode editorial independence.

The five-day meeting was scheduled to kick off on November 18.

His lawyer Danstan Omari challenged the DPP to demonstrate the source of funds to be used during the seminar saying.

He told the court the DPP’s budget is allocated by the National Assembly and that these resources are to be used in litigation, and payment of salaries and allowances.

Omari said the DPP has already gagged the media on two pending petitions seeking his removal in office.

Ocharo suggested that Haji should have instead invited court reporters.

The petition was referred to Justice Anthony Mrima for directions.