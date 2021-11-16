Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi. CFM-FILE.

Politics

Activist files urgent petition to stop Editors Guild meeting with DPP

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 16 – An activist has filed an urgent petition in court to stop a planned Kenya Editors Guild (KEG) retreat with the Director of Public Prosecutions in Mombasa.

The applicant, Memba Ocharo, in the petition filed on Tuesday, argued that it was wrong for DPP Noordin Haji to host editors for a retreat yet they publish cases his officers litigate in court.

He argued that such a meeting would erode editorial independence.

The five-day meeting was scheduled to kick off on November 18.

His lawyer Danstan Omari challenged the DPP to demonstrate the source of funds to be used during the seminar saying.

He told the court the DPP’s budget is allocated by the National Assembly and that these resources are to be used in litigation, and payment of salaries and allowances.

Omari said the DPP has already gagged the media on two pending petitions seeking his removal in office.

Ocharo suggested that Haji should have instead invited court reporters.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The petition was referred to Justice Anthony Mrima for directions.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

FKF’s Nick Mwendwa in the dock, but no charges yet

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 15 – Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Nick Mwendwa and other officials were arraigned Monday, but no charges were read out...

1 day ago

Kenya

Court disallows Mwilu ouster petition at JSC rebuking Kinoti and Haji for overreach

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 12 – A three-judge bench of the High Court has dealt the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Public Prosecutor...

4 days ago

Top stories

Businessman files petition for removal of DPP Haji over gross misconduct

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 25 – Yet another petition seeking the removal of Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has been filed. The second petition...

October 25, 2021

Kenya

Obado graft case: new files presented to demonstrate conflict of interest

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 13 – The Office of the Director of Public Prosecution will be seeking to demonstrate conflict of interest in a Sh73.4...

October 13, 2021

County News

I’d rather quit than prosecute a bungled case: Haji on Sh18bn KEMSA saga

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 9 – Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Noordin Haji says he is prepared to resign than rush into charging suspects linked...

October 9, 2021

ACCESS TO JUSTICE

DPP Haji opposes petition to deny bail to graft, rape and robbery suspects

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 28 – Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has asked the Senate to shoot down a petition by a citizen...

September 28, 2021

Kenya

Tob Cohen’s family wants DPP out for failing to charge key murder suspects

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 27 -The family of late billionaire Tob Cohen have accused the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji of conducting selective...

September 27, 2021

Kenya

IPOA says probing 200 active cases, hails media as a valuable partner

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 14 – The Independent Policing and Oversight Authority (IPOA) is pursuing at least 200 active cases of police abuses against civilians,...

September 14, 2021