Abdiwahab Abdi takes oath as SRC member to represent JSC

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 24- Abdiwahab Abdi was on Wednesday sworn in as a member of the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) in a ceremony presided over by Chief Justice Martha Koome.

Abdi was appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta to represent Judicial Service Commission (JSC) at the SRC

“Having been appointed as a member of the Salaries and Remuneration Commission do swear that I will at all times obey, respect and uphold the Constitution of Kenya and all other laws of the republic,” Abdi said.

Chief Justice Koome called on him to join other commissioners and ensure the fiscal sustainability of the total public wage bill and guarantee fair and just remuneration as well as compensation for all public servants

“It is your duty and mandate to ensure that the remuneration and benefits of State Officers and Public Officers are set in a transparent and fair process. That the remuneration and benefits paid by the government to all those applied by the government across all cadres, from the least job group to the highest job group are socially just, by remunerating each cadre of employees fairly,” she said

Head of the legal department at the SRC James Sitienei welcomed Abdi to the Commission saying his presence will strengthen the body as it continues to discharge its mandate.

“SRC will be richer with your presence as we are now near full house with a representative from the JSC which is one of the biggest employers in this country,” Sitienei said.

According to Article 230(4) of the Constitution, the powers and functions of the Salaries and Remuneration Commission include to set and regularly review the remuneration and benefits of all State officers and advising the national and county governments on the remuneration and benefits of all other public officers.

In performing its functions, the Commission takes the various principles into account among them the need to ensure that the total public compensation bill is fiscally sustainable, the need to ensure that public services are able to attract and retain the skills required to execute their functions, the need to recognize productivity and performance and transparency and fairness.