6 to remain in prison pending bail hearing in murder of women accused of witchcraft in Kisii

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISII, Kenya Nov 29 – Six people charged with the murder of four elderly women over suspected witchcraft in Marani, Kisii county will remain in prison for the next two weeks.

Kisii High Court Judge Rose Ougo said the four will remain in prison pending their bail ruling.

Amos Nyakundi, Chrispine Ogeto, Peter Angwenyi, Brian Nyakundi, Ronald Ombati

and Justin Morara were charged with the murder of the four elderly women which occurred on October 17 at Nyagonyi village, Marani Subcounty.

The court ordered the suspects to be locked up at Kisii main Prisons pending a hearing of the bail application which was filed by their advocates Shaffin Kaba and Kelvin Gichana.

During Monday’s application, Kaba representing the accused said his clients were entitled to bond terms as provided by the constitution unless there are compelling reasons to deny them.

Prosecution Counsel Susan Kibungi asked the court to oppose the bond application saying they are likely to interfere with witnesses’ safety and security. She also cited the hostile ground in the area where the murder occured.

Senior Counsel John Khaminwa, representing Kenya Human Rights Commission for the victims’ families opposed bond terms on grounds that the four elderly people killed were women who are entitled to enjoy special recognition.

“This is a crime committed beyond borders and this should be taken into account, the suspects should not be released on bond because of the offence committed,” he told the court.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He said the victims’ families were receiving threats and that some of the suspects were still walking freely in the village and called for their arrest.

Kenya National Commission on Human Rights counsel Rosemary Kirui said the social inquiry report indicates that tension was still high on the ground and granting the accused persons bond does not guarantee them safety.

The case will resume in court on December 15.