6 police officers to face murder charge over death of man in Homa Bay

Nairobi, Kenya, Nov 3- Six police officers will now face a murder charge following the death of a man in Homa Bay four years ago after an altercation.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) undertook investigations on the death of the man identified as Sylvanus Oree Owinji and recommended murder charge against the six police officers.

They include Michael Ochango, Silas Anyira, Bernard Maritim, Edwin Moenga, Steven Owino and Wycliffe Cheptoo.

Following the recommendations, five of the officers were arraigned at the Homabay Law courts and an arrest warrant issued against one of them who is said to have exited the service in the course of the investigation.

According to evidence compiled by IPOA, the officers had raided the man’s home to arrest him on suspicion of trading in bhang which culminated into his death.

“Mr Owinji was pronounced dead the following day, September 18, 2017 at Homa Bay Referral Hospital where he was transferred after the duty officer at Rangwe police station declined to place him in custody due to the injuries he had suffered,”, IPOA’s Chairperson Anne Makori said in a statement.

IPOA said that the six police officers used excessive force during the arrest of the Owinji which resulted to serious injuries which a pathologist who examined his body ruled to be the cause of death.

Makori said that IPOA investigators recorded statements from witnesses, including his neighbours and police officers and submitted the findings to the Office of Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

“After an independent review of the investigation file, the DPP concurred with the authority and directed that six officers be charged with murder,” Makori stated.

The IPOA Chairperson stated that the institution will continue to be fair, independent and impartial while undertaking its duties.

On September 14, Makori revealed that the authority was pursuing at least 200 active cases of police abuses against civilians.

She said that 98 of the cases are in court while 148 are currently before the DPP with various recommendations.

Notable cases successfully investigated by IPOA recently is the murder of two Kianjokoma brothers in Embu, leading to the arrest and prosecution of six police officers.

According to the July- December performance report, IPOA received and processed 1,557 complaints, conducted 330 investigations and inspected 142 police facilities. It also monitored 53 police operations during the period.