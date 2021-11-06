6 Homa Bay county officials and suppliers arrested over Sh85mn fraud

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 15 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested three Home Bay County Government officials and three suppliers over Sh85 million fraud at the county.

According to EACC’s Chief Executive Officer Twalib Mbarak, the officials and suppliers conspired to ensure they irregularly receive multiple monthly salaries and used companies associated to them to steal public funds.

Mbarak said the six will be charged in court Tuesday to face abuse of office and other economic crimes

Those arrested include former Clerk of the County Assembly Bob Otieno, Chief Finance Officer Caroline Chepkemoi, Senior Accounts Controller Maurice Odiwuor and Evelyne Awino, a director of Nyangume Enterprises.

Others are directors of Damila Enterprises David Obonyo and Lilian Achieng.

EACC said it is preparing to charge suspects with other counts including unlawful acquisition of public property, dealing with suspect property, stealing and money laundering.

Developing story….