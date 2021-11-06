Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The Headquarters of the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) in Nairobi. /CFM-FILE.

Top stories

6 Homa Bay county officials and suppliers arrested over Sh85mn fraud

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 15 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested three Home Bay County Government officials and three suppliers over Sh85 million fraud at the county.

According to EACC’s Chief Executive Officer Twalib Mbarak, the officials and suppliers conspired to ensure they irregularly receive multiple monthly salaries and used companies associated to them to steal public funds.

Mbarak said the six will be charged in court Tuesday to face abuse of office and other economic crimes

Those arrested include former Clerk of the County Assembly Bob Otieno, Chief Finance Officer Caroline Chepkemoi, Senior Accounts Controller Maurice Odiwuor and Evelyne Awino, a director of Nyangume Enterprises.

Others are directors of Damila Enterprises David Obonyo and Lilian Achieng.

EACC said it is preparing to charge suspects with other counts including unlawful acquisition of public property, dealing with suspect property, stealing and money laundering.

Developing story….

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

6 police officers to face murder charge over death of man in Homa Bay

Nairobi, Kenya, Nov 3- Six police officers will now face a murder charge following the death of a man in Homa Bay four years...

November 3, 2021

Top stories

EACC to review Judiciary systems to identify and seal corruption loopholes

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 3 – The Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC)  is set to undertake a review of the Judiciary’s  systems on policies,...

November 3, 2021

Top stories

In hot soup: Obado and his 4 children charged afresh in Sh73mn graft case

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 21 – Migori Governor Zachary Okoth Obado, four of his children and other accused persons were on Thursday charged afresh in...

October 21, 2021

ANTI-GRAFT WATCHDOG

JLAC commences vetting for EACC commissioner nominees

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 19 – The National Assembly Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC) on Tuesday commenced a vetting exercise for nominees to replace...

October 19, 2021

KEMSA PROBE

ODPP denies stalling Sh7.8bn COVID supplies probe at KEMSA

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 7 – The Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP) has denied reports that the probe on Sh7.8 billion Kenya...

October 7, 2021

Kenya

Alfred Mshimba and Monica Muiru named new EACC commissioners

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 6 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has nominated Colonel (Retired) Alfred Mtuweta Mshimba and Monica Wanjiru Muiru to as new commissioners at...

October 6, 2021

Kenya

EACC, NCCK pledge to together in instilling integrity ahead of 2022 polls

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 29 –The Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) and the National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK) have pledged to work together...

September 29, 2021

County News

Elachi denies abuse of office claims during tenure as Nairobi Speaker

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 28 – Former Speaker and Gender Administrative Secretary Beatrice Elachi has denied claims of abuse of office during her tenure as...

September 28, 2021