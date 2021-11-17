Connect with us

Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi. CFM-FILE.

53-year-old man handed 20 years for defining daughter aged 12

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 17 – A Siaya Court has sentenced a 53-year-old man to 20 years imprisonment for defiling his 12-year-old daughter.

According to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), the man was also given an extra year for threatening to kill the girl if she reported the incident.

The court heard that the man lured his two daughters, the victim and her 8-year-old sister to his bedroom.

“He asked them to go sleep in his bed since the roof in the sitting room where the girls slept was leaking,” the ODPP stated.

The office pointed out that the victim said she was woken up to some discomfort during the incident where she was defiled.

