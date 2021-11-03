3 terror suspects flee Kamiti Maximum Prison, DCI offers Sh60mn reward

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 15 – Three dangerous terror suspects have escaped from Kamiti Maximum Prison, sending panic in the security apparatus in the country.

Already the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti has offered a reward of Sh20 million for information leading to the arrest of each of them.

The wanted terrorists include:

PRISON BREAK! A reward of Sh60 Million will be offered to anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the following three terror suspects, who escaped from Kamiti Maximum Security Prison today at 1am. #FichuakwaDCI 0800722203 pic.twitter.com/L0PNsMl7bB — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) November 15, 2021