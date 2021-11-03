Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News

Top stories

3 terror suspects flee Kamiti Maximum Prison, DCI offers Sh60mn reward

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 15 – Three dangerous terror suspects have escaped from Kamiti Maximum Prison, sending panic in the security apparatus in the country.

Already the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti has offered a reward of Sh20 million for information leading to the arrest of each of them.

The wanted terrorists include:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

FKF’s Nick Mwendwa granted Sh4mn cash bail pending prosecution request for 14 days detention

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 15 – Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Nick Mwendwa has been granted a cash bail of Sh4 million pending the prosecution’s...

1 hour ago

Top stories

Youth Employment: Thousands in search of KDF jobs

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 15 – Thousands of youth turned up in various recruitment centres Monday, to try their luck for military jobs in the...

2 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Man who led a mob that stoned DP Ruto’s convoy in Kondele arrested

KISUMU, Kenya Nov 15 – A Kisumu County official was arrested Monday on accusations of leading a mob that stoned the convoy of Deputy...

5 hours ago

Top stories

6 Homa Bay county officials and suppliers arrested over Sh85mn fraud

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 15 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested three Home Bay County Government officials and three suppliers over Sh85...

5 hours ago

Top stories

FKF’s Nick Mwendwa in the dock, but no charges yet

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 15 – Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Nick Mwendwa and other officials were arraigned Monday, but no charges were read out...

6 hours ago

Africa

Kenyatta meets Abiy over Ethiopia crisis

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 15 – Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta made a surprise visit to Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa, Sunday, in which he held a...

6 hours ago

World

Argentina govt loses Congress majority, seeks opposition dialogue

Buenos Aires (AFP), Nov 14 – Argentina’s center-left President Alberto Fernandez called for dialogue with the opposition after Sunday’s midterm parliamentary elections, with projections...

7 hours ago

World

Fortnite inaccessible in China as developer pulls the plug

Beijing (AFP), Nov 15 – Players in China said Monday they could no longer access popular survival game Fortnite as its developer Epic Games...

8 hours ago