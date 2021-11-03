Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
One of the three terror suspects who escaped Kamiti prison. They were all re-arrested and flown back to the prison facility on November 18, 2021.

Top stories

3 terror convicts blindfolded, flown back to Kamiti prison after escape

BERNARD MOMANYI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 18 – Three terror convicts who were captured Thursday after a daring escape from Kamiti Maximum Prison are back in jail.

The three who include Mohamed Ali Abikar, Joseph Juma Odhiambo and Musharaf Abdalla Akhulunga were arrested in Kitui as they plotted to flee to Somalia.

They were then detained at the Mwingi Central Police Station briefly before they were flown to Kamiti prison where they were received by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi who had toured the facility, accompanied by top security officials, among them the new Commissioner-General of Prisons (Rtd) John Kibaso Warioba. Warioba took over from Wycliffe Ogallo who was sacked on Wednesday over the prison break.

“The 3 escapees are back to Kamiti. I am grateful to Kenyans and the multi-agency team for the good work. Our security personnel are on high alert, let us all remain vigilant,” Matiangi tweeted.

 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The three are reported to have dug a hole on the wall to escape the heavily-guarded facility on Monday, leading to a countrywide manhunt and changes at the management of the prisons.

Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti said the three were arrested on Thursday morning in Kitui by a team of detectives who have been tracking them.

“The convicts have been arrested,” Kinoti said of the three who had a Sh20 million bounty each on their head, “all the three who escaped from Kamiti prison.”

 

All three have been charged with terrorism-related offences and one, Abikar, was serving 41 for involvement in an attack that left 148 people dead.

The escape of the convicts led to the sacking of top prisons boss Wycliffe Ogallo who was also arrested along with the head of Kamiti Maximum Security Prison and his deputy.

“The appointment follows the briefing to the Head of State from the Ministry responsible for Correctional Services regarding the security breaches at the Kamiti Maximum Security Prison that led to the escape of three inmates,” State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena said in a statement.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Two senior prisons officials and 7 warders were in court Thursday for charges related to the escape.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Capital Health

Why Kenya is keen to end open defecation in 15 counties

 NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 18 – 15 counties said to have the highest rates of open defecation are set to benefit from the Kenya Sanitation...

1 hour ago

Top stories

3 terror convicts who escaped from Kamiti prison arrested

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 18 – Three terror convicts who escaped from Kamiti Maximum prison have been arrested in Kitui. Director of Criminal Investigations George...

4 hours ago

Top stories

JSC to investigate Justice Chitembwe’s conduct after viral videos

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 18 – Chief Justice Martha Koome says the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) is looking into the complaints raised against Justice Said...

5 hours ago

Top stories

Court sentences DCI Kinoti to 4 months in prison over Wanjigi guns

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 18 – The Director of Criminal Investigation (DCI) George Kinoti has been sentenced to four months in prison for contempt. High...

5 hours ago

Top stories

Blinken visit: Kenya, US push for peace in Ethiopia as rebels dig in

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 17-Kenya and the United States governments have pledged to work together to end hostilities in Ethiopia where rebels are pushing to...

22 hours ago

County News

Kananu in trouble for snubbing Senate committee

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 17 – Senators have reprimanded Nairobi Governor Ann Kananu after she failed to make an appearance before the Senate Devolution Committee...

23 hours ago

Top stories

Prisons boss Wycliffe Ogallo fired after Kamiti prison break, John Kibaso takes over

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 17 – Wycliffe Ogallo has been fired as Prisons Commissioner-General following the escape of three dangerous terror convicts from Kamiti Maximum...

1 day ago

Kenya

New report shows Kenya lacks online sexual protection laws

Nairobi, Kenya, Nov 16- Kenya still lacks adequate legal mechanisms to address Online Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (OSEA), a new report has revealed. According...

2 days ago