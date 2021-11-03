3 terror convicts blindfolded, flown back to Kamiti prison after escape

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 18 – Three terror convicts who were captured Thursday after a daring escape from Kamiti Maximum Prison are back in jail.

The three who include Mohamed Ali Abikar, Joseph Juma Odhiambo and Musharaf Abdalla Akhulunga were arrested in Kitui as they plotted to flee to Somalia.

They were then detained at the Mwingi Central Police Station briefly before they were flown to Kamiti prison where they were received by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi who had toured the facility, accompanied by top security officials, among them the new Commissioner-General of Prisons (Rtd) John Kibaso Warioba. Warioba took over from Wycliffe Ogallo who was sacked on Wednesday over the prison break.

“The 3 escapees are back to Kamiti. I am grateful to Kenyans and the multi-agency team for the good work. Our security personnel are on high alert, let us all remain vigilant,” Matiangi tweeted.

The three are reported to have dug a hole on the wall to escape the heavily-guarded facility on Monday, leading to a countrywide manhunt and changes at the management of the prisons.

Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti said the three were arrested on Thursday morning in Kitui by a team of detectives who have been tracking them.

“The convicts have been arrested,” Kinoti said of the three who had a Sh20 million bounty each on their head, “all the three who escaped from Kamiti prison.”

All three have been charged with terrorism-related offences and one, Abikar, was serving 41 for involvement in an attack that left 148 people dead.

The escape of the convicts led to the sacking of top prisons boss Wycliffe Ogallo who was also arrested along with the head of Kamiti Maximum Security Prison and his deputy.

“The appointment follows the briefing to the Head of State from the Ministry responsible for Correctional Services regarding the security breaches at the Kamiti Maximum Security Prison that led to the escape of three inmates,” State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena said in a statement.

Two senior prisons officials and 7 warders were in court Thursday for charges related to the escape.