3 Kamiti prison escapees handed 15 month sentence after pleading guilty

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 29 – Three terror convicts who were re-arrested after escaping from Kamiti Maximum prison have been sentenced to a further 15 months.

The convicts were sentenced to 15 months each prison after they pleaded guilty to the charge of escaping from prison.

They were handed the sentence by Chief Magistrate Kavetsa.

The three terror convicts Musharraf Abdalla Akhulunga aka Zarkarawi, Mohammed Ali Abikar and Joseph Juma Odhiambo aka Yusuf who escaped on November 15 were recaptured three days later in Kitui as they headed to Somalia.

The prosecution told the court that investigations had shown that the convicts were aided in the escape by prison warders, 13 of who are facing charges in court. The 13 warders were freed Monday on cash bails ranging fromSh50,000 and Sh30,000 after denying charges of aiding the escape of the prisoners.

They were arrested in Kitui following a tip-off from members of the public days after the government announced a Sh20 million bounty for each.