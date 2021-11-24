24 students in Nyeri charged with malicious damage for destroying transformer

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 2 – Twenty-four students in two schools within Nyeri County have been charged with malicious damage in connection with the destruction of an electricity transformer following unrest.

Two students faced felony charge for being in possession of bhang, a prohibited substance.

The students from Kanjuri and Kiarithaini High Schools in Mathira were arraigned before a Karatina court on Tuesday after investigations by police who assessed the damaged properties which included school dormitories.

Principal Magistrate Karen Njalale proceeded with the charges against the students after rejecting an application by State Counsel to have the charges facing the students deferred for two weeks.

“As a court, it’s the time for decisive and firm action against these students who should be in school and not in corridors of justice. I order their plea be taken, as for your application we will make a ruling later,” said Njalale.

The State Counsel had cited the need to allow the office of regional Director of Public Prosecutions to peruse the files and make a decision on the same.

“It is my humble application that we defer their plea taking. I have instructions from my regional boss that files be submitted to the office to allow time for their perusal so that we can decide whether to charge or withdraw their charges as a matter of public interest,” the State Counsel pleaded.

The transformer located at Kanjuri High School was valued at Sh1.1 million. Police told the court the transformer was destroyed on October 28.

Other students faced charges of being in possession of petrol and match boxes.

Five students from Kiarithanini High School were charged with possession of tow jerricans of petrol with the intention to commit a felony namely arson.

The court released all students on free bond with their parents directed to deposit copied of their identity cards and phone numbers pending the hearing of the case in December.