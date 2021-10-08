Veteran KBC news anchor Badi Muhsin dies in his sleep

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 8 – Veteran broadcaster Badi Muhsin who recently made a comeback on State television KBC, anchoring Kiswahili news, has died aged 67.
Muhsin, survived by a wife and two children, died on Friday while on official duty in Mombasa, the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation said.
His brother Hafidh told the government-owned media house that the broadcaster retired to his room after they both shared a meal in the afternoon but he never woke up.
Muhsin had travelled to Mombasa to interview Alice Tabu for Dira ya Magwiji the weekend Swahili news segment he hosts on KBC Channel 1.
KBC Managing Director Dr Naim Bilal said learnt about Muhsin’s death with shock and disbelief.
Bilal described Muhsin, who made a comeback in June for a second stint at the national broadcaster, as a disciplined and dedicated individual.
His remains were due to be transported to Nairobi overnight for a burial at Kariokor in Nairobi on Saturday.