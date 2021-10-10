Vet leaders carefully for 2022, Ruto tells Kenyans

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ISIOLO, Kenya Oct 10 – Deputy President William Ruto has urged Kenyans to vet leaders and support a candidate with a clear development track record for the presidency in 2022 so as to accelerate the country’s economic growth.

He said to bring change and break away from the past; Kenyans stand a good chance in 2022 by electing a leader who is committed to transforming the lives of millions of ordinary citizens.

Speaking in Isiolo town, on Sunday, the Deputy President said it is only by embracing the Bottom –Up economic model that problems facing millions of Kenyans can be addressed.

“UDA, which is associated with the hustler movement is about providing jobs for the youth, cheap credit to small-scale businesspeople and conducive environment. It’s through these among others that lives of majority of Kenyans can be improved,” said Ruto.

He dismissed those who were engaging in boardroom interviews in the pretext that they are the ones with authority on matters of leadership, saying it’s Kenyans who have the final say on the governance of the country.

“As rich individuals continue to look for a leader who will protect their wealth after 2022, we are busy with the ordinary people looking for ways of creating wealth for them so that they can improve their lives,” said Ruto.

At the same time, the Deputy President, asked Kenyans to ignore leaders who were pursuing their own interests at the expense of focusing on pressing issues affecting millions of ordinary citizens.

“As youths, it’s time for you to make informed decisions. There are those who are prioritizing change of Constitution to create positions for few individuals and us in hustler nation who want to create wealth through change of economic model to bring equality among all Kenyans,” said Ruto.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Deputy President said Jubilee had good plans to transform lives of Kenyans including those in arid and semi arid areas before the handshake replaced the Big Four agenda with change of Constitution, which has since been blocked by courts.

He said once the World Bank implements its resolve to give Sh 100 billion as part of efforts to transform arid and semi arid areas into an economic powerhouse, lives of many people in the region would be improved.

Governor Nanok urged residents in Isiolo to support the Deputy President for the top seat, noting that he has good plans on how to solve the challenges ranging from insecurity, lack of water and poor infrastructure in arid areas among other parts of the country.

“Dr Ruto has good plans on how to solve problems facing the pastoralists. His development track record is clear. This is why I ask you to elect him as president come 2022,” said Nanok.

MPs from the region said they would rally their people in supporting the leadership of Dr Ruto ahead of 2022.

Jaldesa told Isiolo residents to be wary of individuals who only toured the area because elections are around the corner.

“We have to stand with our brother Dr Ruto who has been here on several occasions on matters of development. I know we will from now on receive many visitors who have not set foot here in the past to participate on development,” she said.

She added: “We should not be confused by leaders who just want to come here to seek for votes ahead of 2022 yet they were nowhere when we needed them most.”

Gachagua urged pastoralists to support Dr Ruto for presidency, saying he was the only candidate committed to transforming lives of ordinary Kenyans.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Rasso and Wario said the Bottom-Up economic model was the only way to uplift the lives of majority of Kenyan citizens.

Earlier, while attending a church service at the Isiolo Catholic Church, the Deputy President asked clerics not to sideline politicians from the church, but instead preach to them.