Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
A US-made E2K Early Warning Aircraft (EWA) takes off from a motorway in Pingtung, southern Taiwan, during the annual Han Kuang drill in September 2021 © AFP/File / Sam Yeh

World

US special forces quietly training Taiwanese: official

Published

Washington, United States, Oct 8 – US special operations forces have been quietly training Taiwanese troops for months, risking the ire of China, a Pentagon official said Thursday.

A contingent of around 20 special operations and conventional forces has been conducting the training for less than a year, the official, who declined to be identified, told AFP, adding that some of the trainers rotate in and out.

The official largely confirmed a Wall Street Journal report which said the training has been going on for at least a year, amid China’s rising verbal threats against the island ally of the United States.

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry declined to comment on the report, but Pentagon spokesman John Supple said that generally speaking, US support for Taiwan’s military is gauged on its defense needs.

“Our support for and defense relationship with Taiwan remains aligned against the current threat posed by the People’s Republic of China,” Supple said in a statement.

“We urge Beijing to honor its commitment to the peaceful resolution of cross-Strait differences.”

Taiwan’s Premier Su Tseng-chang said “a just cause always attracts much support” when asked to comment on the Wall Street Journal report on Friday.

“We are making every effort to defend our national sovereignty and our people as well as maintaining regional peace. We are doing all we can and we appreciate like-minded countries working together,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Taiwan media reported last November, citing Taiwan’s Naval Command, that US troops had arrived there to train Taiwan marines and special forces in small-boat and amphibious operations.

But those reports were subsequently denied by US and Taiwanese officials, who emphasized the two sides are only involved in bilateral military exchanges and cooperation.

The United States supplies weapons to Taiwan, including missiles for defense and fighter jets, amid Beijing’s threat to forcibly retake control of the island and reintegrate it with China.

The US also maintains an ambiguous commitment to defend Taiwan, which Beijing considers a renegade province.

A video released last year and featured in Taiwan media showed US troops taking part in an exercise on the island dubbed “Balance Tamper.”

Chinese forces have stepped up their activities toward Taiwan in the past year, conducting sea assault exercises and flying large sorties of bombers and fighters close to Taiwan airspace.

Taiwan’s defense minister said Wednesday that military tensions between the island and China are at their highest in four decades, after around 150 Chinese warplanes — a record number — made incursions into its air defense zone in recent days.

He warned that even “slight carelessness” or “miscalculation” could spark a crisis, and that Beijing would be in a position to launch a full-scale invasion in four years.

US State Department Spokesman Ned Price called the Chinese activity “destabilizing” and “provocative.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We strongly urge Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic and economic pressure and coercion against Taiwan,” he said, calling US commitment to the island “rock-solid”.

“Let me just say this, we are going to take action now to try to prevent that day from ever coming to pass,” national security adviser Jake Sullivan told the BBC when asked if Washington was prepared to take military actions to defend Taiwan.

In this article:, , ,
Play to listen to Capital FM News
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

French senator calls Taiwan a ‘country’ in visit China protests

Taipei, Taiwan, Oct 7 – The head of a French delegation of senators on Thursday called Taiwan a “country” during a visit to Taipei,...

22 hours ago

World

Tsai warns of ‘catastrophic consequences’ if Taiwan falls

Taipei, Taiwan, Oct 5 – Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen warned of “catastrophic consequences” if the island were to fall to China and vowed to...

3 days ago

Kenya

Sections of Nairobi Expressway to be opened to ease Mombasa Road traffic

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 4 – The Kenya National Highway Authority (KeNHA) is set to open sections of the Nairobi Expressway to ease traffic congestion...

3 days ago

World

Blast rocks Kabul after Taliban hold victory rally

Kabul (AFP), Oct 3 – Taliban supporters and senior figures held their first mass rally near Kabul on Sunday, but the show of strength...

5 days ago

Kenya

China marks 72nd anniversary with a pledge for more development

October 1, 2021 marks the 72nd anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China (PRC). For the past 72 years, China has...

October 1, 2021

World

China’s State Council holds National Day reception

BEIJING, Oct. 1, (Xinhua) — China’s State Council on Thursday held a reception at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing to celebrate...

October 1, 2021

Focus on China

China power cuts hit homes, factories and threaten growth

Beijing, China, Sep 28 – Goldman Sachs Tuesday lowered its annual economic growth forecast for China as nationwide power cuts hit millions of homes...

September 28, 2021

World

Afghanistan voiceless as annual UN meet wraps up

United Nations (United States) (AFP), Sep 27 – The UN General Assembly drew to a close Monday without speeches by Afghanistan or Myanmar after...

September 28, 2021