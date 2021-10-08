Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced a breakthrough agreement on averting a credit default after hours of negotiations in Congress © AFP/File / Olivier DOULIERY

DEBT LIMIT

US Senate green-lights stop-gap deal to avert debt default

Published

Washington, United Sates, Oct 8 – The US Senate voted Thursday to stave off a credit default that would have sparked a recession and roiled world markets as Democrats and Republicans agreed to a stop-gap fix to raise the nation’s debt limit.

The breakthrough — which temporarily defers the crisis by adding another $480 billion to the allowable debt total — came with an estimated 11 days to go until the country would no longer have been able to borrow money or pay off loans for the first time in its history.

Chuck Schumer, who leads the Democrats in the Senate, announced the breakthrough deal after fractious negotiations in Congress going into the early hours of the morning.

“Republicans played a dangerous and risky partisan game, and I am glad that their brinksmanship did not work,” he said on the Senate floor.

Republican Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell offered the deal Wednesday as his party was set to vote against House-passed Democratic plans for a hike in the nation’s borrowing cap of more than a year.

Rather than solving the crisis, the new arrangement kicks the can down the road to coincide with another major funding deadline — a shutdown that would kick in from December 3 when the government’s coffers theoretically run out, closing federal services and properties.

“What is needed now is a long-term solution so we don’t go through this risky drama every few months,” Schumer added.

Democratic House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said Thursday night that his chamber will vote on the debt ceiling bill and send it to President Joe Biden’s desk next Tuesday.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Biden plans to sign the bill as soon as it passes the House.

“We can’t allow the routine process of paying our bills to turn into a confidence-shaking political showdown every two years or every two months,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a statement.

– ‘Manufactured crisis’ –

Democrats will use the brief lull in hostilities to work on their multi-trillion dollar social spending package, the cornerstone of Biden’s economic agenda.

McConnell is hoping to use Biden’s sweeping proposals to campaign against “reckless” Democratic spending ahead of next year’s midterm elections.

“The Senate is moving toward the plan I laid out yesterday to spare the American people a manufactured crisis,” McConnell said.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell called the debt default threat a ‘manufactured crisis’ © AFP/File / Jim WATSON

The lifting of the Republican blockade ends for now an impasse that risked leaving the federal government incapable of securing and servicing loans after October 18.

The United States spends more money than it collects through taxation so it borrows money via the issuing of government bonds, seen as among the world’s most reliable investments.

Around 80 years ago lawmakers introduced a limit on how much federal debt could be accrued.

The ceiling has been lifted dozens of times to allow the government to meet its spending commitments — usually without drama and with the support of both parties.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Even the threat of a default can spook financial markets and damage the economy. A first-ever actual default would have been felt around the globe.

Former president Donald Trump accused Republicans of ‘folding’ © AFP/File / Eric BARADAT

But Republicans in both chambers of Congress have this time objected in protest of Biden’s social spending package, which is likely to have a final ticket price in excess of $1.5 trillion.

It isn’t legal to raise the debt limit to cover future spending; it could only pay for past obligations and much of the $28 trillion national debt was accrued by Republican administrations.

McConnell had been insisting since July that Democrats suspend the debt limit with no Republican help, through a laborious and partisan process known as budget reconciliation.

But he reportedly became skittish over Democratic calls Wednesday to solve the issue via the “nuclear option” of modifying the filibuster — which normally requires 60 votes to pass legislation.

– ‘Uncertainty’ –

Thursday’s legislative Band-Aid buys the Democrats time to pass a longer term debt limit extension, although they are still refusing to pursue reconciliation.

They say the process would be too complex and risky. And since it requires no help from Republicans, they worry that they will be forced to carry the political stigma of the $28 trillion-and-rising federal debt alone.

But the olive branch has left some senators on both sides of the aisle — and high-profile observers from near and far — unsatisfied.

Former president Donald Trump issued a statement from his home in Florida endorsing the Democratic interpretation of developments as a tactical retreat by the Republicans.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Republican senators, do not vote for this terrible deal being pushed by folding Mitch McConnell. Stand strong for our country,” he said.

In this article:, ,
Play to listen to Capital FM News
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

US, Mexico seek to revamp fight against drug cartels

Mexico City, Mexico, Oct 8 – The United States and Mexico are set to discuss an overhaul of their joint fight against drug cartels...

5 mins ago

World

US special forces quietly training Taiwanese: official

Washington, United States, Oct 8 – US special operations forces have been quietly training Taiwanese troops for months, risking the ire of China, a...

2 hours ago

World

Blast rocks Kabul after Taliban hold victory rally

Kabul (AFP), Oct 3 – Taliban supporters and senior figures held their first mass rally near Kabul on Sunday, but the show of strength...

5 days ago

World

Afghanistan voiceless as annual UN meet wraps up

United Nations (United States) (AFP), Sep 27 – The UN General Assembly drew to a close Monday without speeches by Afghanistan or Myanmar after...

September 28, 2021

Corona Virus

Kenya to start distributing Pfizer vaccine doses next week

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 23-Kenya announced Thursday it will start distributing Pfizer vaccine doses from next week as the nationwide vaccination exercise intensifies. The Pfizer...

September 23, 2021

Kenya

US Embassy waives interviews for visas expired within a year

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 23 – The US Embassy in Kenya has introduced a waiver for need of interviews for eligible applicants whose visa have...

September 23, 2021

World

Afghan women outraged by new Taliban restrictions on work

Kabul (AFP), Sep 20 – Fears were mounting in Afghanistan on Monday as the Taliban tightened their grip on women’s rights, slashing access to...

September 20, 2021

World

It’s so declassified: FBI releases first 9/11 document after Biden order

The FBI has released a newly declassified document related to its investigation of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States and allegations...

September 14, 2021