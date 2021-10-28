Uptake of second COVID vaccine dose at 40pc: MoH

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – The uptake of the second COVID-19 vaccine dose was reported at 40 per cent on Wednesday with the proportion of fully vaccinated adults standing at 5.5 per cent.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 5,084,297 vaccines had been administered to Kenyans across the country. Of these, 3,576,875 were partially vaccinated having received their first dose with 1,507,422 others fully vaccinated.

The number of fully vaccinated adults however remained far below target to have 10 million people fully vaccinated by December 2021.

Nairobi County reported the highest proportion of fully vaccinated adults at 16.9 per cent. With a targeted population of 3,052,494 above 18 years, 517,290 residents were fully inoculated.

Nyeri reported the second highest uptake of the vaccine with 14.8 per cent of the targeted population fully vaccinated, Kiambu (8.7 per cent), Uasin Gishu (7.8 percent), Nyandarua (7.4 per cent), Kisumu (7 per cent) and Mombasa (6.6 per cent).

West Pokot, Mandera, Wajir, Garissa, and Marsabit recorded the lowest number of fully vaccinated resident with less than 1 per cent of targeted populations fully vaccinated.

Additionally, the Ministry of Health reported 99 COVID-19 cases picked from 4,895 samples tested raising the number of infections documented since the outbreak of the virus in March 2022 to 252,938.

A total of 5,266 deaths have been reported with 246,505 recoveries registered.

The country’s positivity rate stood at 2 per cent.

Kenya has been deploying AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Sinopharm, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines in the national vaccination drive.