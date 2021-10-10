University student leaders launch 60-day online campaign to raise mental health awareness

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 10-The Kenya University Presidents Council has launched a 60-day online awareness campaign on mental health among students so as to create a safe environment in institutions of higher learning.

Speaking at a press briefing in Nairobi on Sunday, student leaders from 14 private and public universities decried that the harsh economic and uncertain times which have led to increase depression and suicide cases among the students.

Led by Daystar University student leader Marco Laboso, the group urged the government and parents to support them in the two month initiative.

“We must not speak in low tones when we notice a brother or sister in distress, we must speak up. Many comrades suffer from mood disorders, anxiety, trauma related disorders and even substance abuse disorders. Today we are urging all comrades to speak out, it is ok not to be ok,” said Laboso.

Thy spoke amid an increase in suicide cases among the youth, particularly university students.

His counterpart from Riara University Juma Shabat called on the government to support the initiative that they believe will lead to the transformation of how the country handles mental health issues among the youth.

“We are going to use all online platforms in schools and we are reaching out to all universities,” he said.

The 60-day online campaign dubbed #tufunguketusaidiane will involve both physical and online activation as a mode of creating awareness.

“We are going to have professional counsellors on board especially for those students who shy from visiting the physical centers youth are mostly active on online spaces and as leaders, we have decided to focus our energies on that avenue of communication,” Jenifer Mbogo, President of Multimedia University pointed out.

They called on the Government to enhance funding towards mental health awareness issues to curb the increased cases of suicide and depression among the youth.

They said the derailed implementation of the Mental Health Taskforce report of 2020 has increased the worrying trend of depression and suicide among the students’ population.

“The Government should consider enhancing budgetary allocation to mental health from the current 0.01% of the total health expenditure to a more substantive allocation. This according to the task force can be achieved by amending the Mental Health Act to provide for a Mental Health Fund,” said Shabat

They have further urged the government, university administrations and parents to support them in this initiative insisting that mental health disease is a heavy burden that needs joint support.

“We have many comrades in this country who face poverty and you will find that most of them in universities have no money for food. Sadly, some of the parents and guardians have acted as a catalyst to depression and suicide as they give students undue pressure. Parents always find time to check on your children because most of us are suffering silently,” she said.

World Mental Health Day is observed on October 10 every year. This day seeks to create awareness about mental health issues. The theme of the World Mental Health Day 2021 is ‘mental health in an unequal world.’

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), depression is a common mental disorder affecting more than 264 million people worldwide.

Depression is a common illness worldwide, with an estimated 3.8% of the population affected, including 5.0% among adults and 5.7% among adults older than 60 years.

At its worst, depression can lead to suicide. Over 700 000 people die due to suicide every year. Suicide is the fourth leading cause of death in 15-29-year-olds.

In Kenya, it is estimated that one in every 10 people suffer from a common mental disorder, and one in every four patients attending routine outpatient services has a mental disorder. Depression and anxiety disorders are the leading mental illnesses diagnosed in Kenya, followed by substance use disorders.

Concerned by the state of mental health issues in the country, President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered the formation of a taskforce on mental health in November 2019.

In its report launched last year, the Taskforce recommended that mental illness should be declared a National Emergency of epidemic proportions to prioritize mental health as a priority public health and socioeconomic agenda.

The Taskforce also recommended the establishment of a mental health commission and happiness, to advise, coordinate and continuously monitor the status of mental health, and report on the annual National Happiness Index.

The key findings of the Taskforce indicate that Kenya has a high burden of mental illness due to ill health, psychosocial disability and premature mortality with huge gaps in access to care.