Capital News
UK High Commissioner to Kenya Jane Marriott.

UK police launches murder inquiry on killing of Kenyan woman by a British soldier in Nanyuki

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 24- The Royal Military Police from the United Kingdom (UK) has launched a murder inquiry into a case where a British soldier is accused of murdering a 21-year-old woman nine years ago in Nanyuki camp.

The UK military officer is accused of killing Agnes Wanjiru and later throwing her body into a septic tank in 2012.

British High Commissioner to Kenya Jane Marriott assured Sunday that the UK government will support Kenyan authorities who are also looking into the murder.

“I share the concern about the tragic death of Agnes Wanjiru in 2012 – my thoughts are with her family and the community. I can assure Kenyans that the UK is fully cooperating with the investigation and will help in any way we can,” she said in  statement.

She reiterated that the conduct of the UK military in Kenya is incredibly important as they do a lot of good in Nanyuki, for the economy and the community.

“Following the conclusion of a Kenyan inquest in 2019, we understand that the Kenyan authorities are looking into the murder. We will support that Kenyan police investigation. Senior military visitors from the UK come to Kenya regularly – including in the coming weeks – and will be discussing Ms Wanjiru’s murder and UK support to the Kenyan investigation,” Marriott said.

