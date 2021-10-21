Uhuru takes pride in his track record as he outlines 9-year scorecard

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 21 – President Uhuru Kenyatta used the Mashujaa Day celebrations on Wednesday to highlight his administration’s accomplishments 10 months to the lapse of his tenure in office.

The celebrations which marked the 58th anniversary of the day set aside to honor those who fought in the country’s liberation war were marked in Wang’uru in Kirinyaga County.

In a lengthy speech that summarized what he had accomplished since 2013, the Head of State appeared to remind his critics and a section of Kenyans who have frequently questioned his development track record that indeed he was on the crest of a wave.

President Kenyatta noted that he had been able to make strides in the security sector notably in the expansion and modernization of the country’s military.

“We continue to tool and re-retool our security resources to the highest standards; so as to keep our people safe and secure and to preserve our territorial integrity in a just, fair, democratic and safe country for all,” he said.

While over the years the welfare of the security personnel has been wanting, the Head of State pointed out that much had been done to remedy the situation.

“We have invested in the welfare of those charged with our security personnel, which include a review of their remuneration benefits, and other allowances, upgrade of housing, provision of insurance and increased the capacity of the health facilities used by our security personnel,” President Kenyatta said as he announced the construction of four additional hospitals that will primarily cater for military officers and their dependents.

On infrastructure, President Kenyatta noted that despite the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, his government was on course citing the ongoing construction of the 582-kilometre road Mau Mau Road traversing the counties of Kiambu, Murang’a, Nyeri and Nyandarua being done in honor of the Mau Mau freedom fighters.

The road has been touted to be the single longest road constructed in Kenya since independence.

“This is longer than the Nairobi-Mombasa highway by 140 kilometres. And it follows the war path taken by Mau Mau liberators as they fought the colonizers,” the President said as he also made reference to the Nairobi Expressway whose construction is still ongoing and is due to be completed in June 2022.

President Kenyatta also highlighted his administration’s efforts to digitize the economy as he singled out the ongoing digitization of the country’s lands registry through the ArdhiSasa platform that he launched in April 2021.

With the system, he noted that issues of land titling in the country will be sorted out once and for all.

“And now with digitization, we have the platform to ensure that every inch of Kenya, is mapped and all areas eligible for allocation and issuance of titles have an accurate, secure and fraud-free system for issuance,” he said.

On the e-citizen platform that he launched in August 2014, the Head of State said he was happy that in the 7 years since it’s inception, the platform has served 27.2 million unique customers and has collected over Sh87.1 billion in revenues for government services sought.

“To those of you, who are used to analogue systems to facilitate corruption, the end is nigh notwithstanding how many court orders you procure,” he warned.

On education, President Kenyatta took pride in the successful roll out of the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) as he directed the allocation of Sh8 billion to support construction of 10,000 additional classrooms to support a double transition of an estimated 2.5 learners to junior secondary and secondary schools.

The move is aimed at ensuring a seamless transition for an estimated 1 million students set to join junior secondary school and 1.4 million Class 8 leavers set to join secondary schools.

The directive for additional funding is in anticipation of a double transition in 2023, when the last cohort of the 8-4-4 system transits to Form One and the CBC pioneers join Junior Secondary School (Grade 7, 8 and 9).