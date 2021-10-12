Uhuru says ICJ ruling on Kenya-Somalia maritime dispute is erroneous

Here is President Uhuru Kenyatta’s full statement on the ruling delivered Tuesday by judges at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the Kenya-Somalia maritime dispute.

In summary:

-Kenya has rejected, in totality, the judges’ verdict.

-President Kenyatta says the ruling granting Somalia a large part of the disputed maritime section is erroneous.



1. T oday, 12 th October, 2021 , the International Court of Justice (the ICJ), delivered its decision in the Maritime Delimitation in the Indian Ocean Case (Somalia – Kenya) . While Kenya is not surprised at the decision, it is profoundly concerned by the import of the decision and its implications for the Horn of Africa region , a nd international law generally. At the outset, Kenya wishes to indicate that it rejects in totality and does not recognize the findings in the decision .

2. T he decision embodies a perpetuation of the ICJ ’s jurisdictional overreach and raises a fundamental question on the respect of the sovereignty and consent of States to international judicial processes. International tribunals have jurisdiction ONLY to the extent of CONSENT by a State.

3. Kenya , a s an avid supporter of the rule of law, accepted the Court’s jurisdiction through a declaration in 1965 , with a n objectively clear outline of certain excluded matters. At the time, Kenya never imagined that the ICJ would violate the declaration to the extent of imposing its mandate over expressly excluded matters.

4. In an unfortunate development over the last decade, a trend has emerged of some supposedly international organizations , being deployed as political tools against African countries. Sadly, this misfeasance has i nfected the ICJ, leading it to impose jurisdiction on a dispute it had neither jurisdiction nor competence. In addition, the Court did not permit the use , let alone the exhaustion , of regiona l dispute resolution mechanisms, despite the existence of a robust African U nion legal framework on border issue s and dispute settlement .

5. Even with these flaws, Kenya participated in the initial proceedings out of its traditional respect for the rule of law, if ONLY to make its case that the Court had neither ju risdiction n or competence over the dispute . However, the Court decided, in an inexplicable decision delivered on 2 nd February, 2017 , that it w ould hear and determine the dispute , despite the founded objections. This decision was clearly erroneous .

6. Faced by the above substantive and a persistent procedural unfairness from a biased Bench ; and the denial of the right to a fair hearing , Kenya was forced to withdraw its participation in the public hearings on 14 th March , 2021. In fact, Kenya doubt s that any State would have appeared at all in a case such as this.

7. Further, b ased on the ICJ ’s improprieties , an d to avert the risk of another impos ed jurisdiction, Kenya , on the 24 th September, 2021 , withdrew its recognition of the compulsory jurisdiction of the ICJ , and will only re co nsider this withdrawal when pragmatic reforms are instituted in the administration of international justice .

8. Kenya , therefore , calls on the international community to create an enabling environment for the pursuit of a negotiated settlement. Kenya and Somalia are neighboring States, with a common border, and communities with shared social, cultural and religious practices. This decision is , in the circumstances, a zero-sum game , which will strain the rel ations between the two countries . It will also reverse the social, political and economic gains; and potentially aggravate the peace and security situation in the fragile Horn of Africa Region.

9. Kenya, like other independent Countries, possesses a determined geographical territory. As a devoted member of the United Nations, the United Nations Security Council as well as the African Union’s Peace and Security Council, we beseech the rest of the family of Nations to appreciate and respect our inherent right to protect, by all available means, our territory.

10. Nonetheless, Kenya is committed to a diplomatic solution of the current impasse . In this regard, Kenya, as a key proponent of respect for the principle of subsidiarity as a catalyst for African Solutions for African Problems , will resolve this matter through the institutions of the African Union such as the African Union Border Programme and its Peace and Security , architecture , in addition to other bil ateral arrangements .

11. Fellow Kenyans, when I became President on 9 th April 2013, I took a n oath to protect the territorial integrity of the Republic of Kenya. I do not intend to abrogate my solemn oath ; and , I will do everything possible as President and Commander-in-Chief , to preserve the territory of this our great Republic and bequeath the same, intact and unencumbered , to the next President when my term expires in less than a year’s time.

12. As your President, I want to assure you of my commitment to solve this issue amicably and urge you all to remain calm as my Government remains fully seized of the matter .

GOD BLESS YOU ALL. ​GOD BLESS KENYA.