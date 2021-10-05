Ugandan national linked to Nyali murder arrested

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 5 – Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested a suspect behind the murder of a 25-year-old woman reported on Monday in Nyali, Mombasa.

A statement from the DCI indicated that the suspect, Suleiman Mayanja, a Ugandan national who entered the country in September through the Busia border point, was flushed out by detectives at the Nyali Cinemax, where he was hiding.

“Mayanja, had sent a runner to collect his belongings from the room which he had booked on September 30, when detectives pounced on him. Unbeknownst to the runner who is a cab driver, undercover cops had laid an ambush in the apartment,” the DCI said.

“He was immediately seized and after a few minutes of interrogation, whisked to a waiting police hatchback,” they added.

The agency stated that detectives had established that the suspect, who arrived in the country on September 1, was not known associate of the deceased, the two only having met once before the subsequent meeting during which the victim met her death.

“They had met a day before at a popular joint, where they made merry and imbibed a few drinks. Yesterday’s (Monday) meeting was their second. The deceased had joined Mayanja on Sunday night in the rented apartment, before she met her demise at 3am on Monday. Her half-dressed body was discovered by the apartment’s guard,” the agency said.

The DCI agents stated that the suspect was being grilled for more details relating to the incident, for the appropriate charges to be preferred against him before arraignment.

The arrest came a day after two bodies were recovered in Kilifi’s Mtwapa area. The two, a man and a woman, fell from an apartment, in an incident that shocked residents.