Two suspects arrested over Laikipia shooting that injured 2

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 6 – Two suspects have been arrested following a shooting incident at Laikipia’s Sosian Ranch on Tuesday.

The Tuesday incident left two National Police Reservists (NPRs) and a ranger who were on a routine patrol injured.

According to a police statement released on Wednesday, the security officers were ambushed by an unknown number of herders who were armed with AK 47 rifles.

Police said that the suspects were arrested following an operation by security officers drawn from the police and the General Service Unit (GSU).

“A combined team of officers from Kenya Police and General Service Unit visited the scene at Tinga Mara where two suspects were arrested and two live ammunitions of 7.62mm special were recovered. Both were escorted to Rumuruti Police Station and booked vide OB no.10/06/10/2021 to be charged accordingly,” police headquarters said the statement.

The incident comes at a time the government is undertaking a major security operation to flush out armed bandits who have wreaked havoc in Laikipia County since last month when 8 people were killed and hundreds displaced.

The government declared a section of Laikipia an operation area and imposed a dusk to dawn curfew following a spate of attacks that paralyzed learning as hundreds fled their homes.

Though calm is slowly returning in the area, Laikipia Nature Conservancy is still under a threat of incursion by illegal herders, police said.

Last month, the government said it will set up additional police stations and training bases in the troubled Ol Moran in Laikipia in an effort to curb the cycle of violence there.

Speaking during a security tour in the region, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi said a new police division will be established with enough officers to patrol the area.

“We will bring our commandos to train in this area to deal ruthlessly with the bandits who are keen to disturb the peace in this area,” he said.