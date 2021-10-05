Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Recent incursions into Taiwan's southwest air defence identification zone (ADIZ) have included Chinese H-6 bombers © TAIWAN DEFENCE MINISTRY/AFP/File / Handout

World

Tsai warns of ‘catastrophic consequences’ if Taiwan falls

Published

Taipei, Taiwan, Oct 5 – Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen warned of “catastrophic consequences” if the island were to fall to China and vowed to “do whatever it takes” to guard against threats in an article published on Tuesday.

Taiwan lives under the constant threat of invasion by China, which views the self-ruled democratic island as its territory to be re-taken one day, by force if necessary.

President Xi Jinping has described the seizure of Taiwan as “inevitable” and Beijing has ramped up military, diplomatic and economic pressure since Tsai’s 2016 election, as she views the island as “already independent” and not part of a “one China”.

Nearly 150 Chinese warplanes had breached Taiwan’s ADIZ since Friday when Beijing marked its National Day with its then-biggest aerial show of force, buzzing the island with 38 planes.

Tsai warned a failure to defend Taiwan would be “catastrophic” for both the island and the wider region in an article she wrote for Foreign Affairs published on Tuesday.

“They should remember that if Taiwan were to fall, the consequences would be catastrophic for regional peace and the democratic alliance system,” Tsai said.

“It would signal that in today’s global contest of values, authoritarianism has the upper hand over democracy.”

Taiwan hopes for peaceful coexistence with China, she said, but “if its democracy and way of life are threatened, Taiwan will do whatever it takes to defend itself.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Tsai’s government on Monday urged Beijing to stop “irresponsible provocative actions” after a record 56 Chinese jets including nuclear-capable bombers crossed into Taiwan’s air defence identification zone.

“Amid almost daily intrusions by the People’s Liberation Army, our position on cross-strait relations remains constant: Taiwan will not bend to pressure,” Tsai added.

The ADIZ is not the same as Taiwan’s territorial airspace but includes a far greater area that overlaps with part of China’s own air defence identification zone and even includes some of the mainland.

In the last two years, Beijing has begun sending large sorties into Taiwan’s defence zone to signal dissatisfaction at key moments — and to keep Taipei’s ageing fighter fleet regularly stressed.

Last year, a record 380 Chinese military jets made incursions into Taiwan’s defence zone. The number as of October this year has already exceeded 600.

In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Play to listen to Capital FM News
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Sections of Nairobi Expressway to be opened to ease Mombasa Road traffic

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 4 – The Kenya National Highway Authority (KeNHA) is set to open sections of the Nairobi Expressway to ease traffic congestion...

12 hours ago

Kenya

China marks 72nd anniversary with a pledge for more development

October 1, 2021 marks the 72nd anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China (PRC). For the past 72 years, China has...

4 days ago

World

China’s State Council holds National Day reception

BEIJING, Oct. 1, (Xinhua) — China’s State Council on Thursday held a reception at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing to celebrate...

4 days ago

Focus on China

China power cuts hit homes, factories and threaten growth

Beijing, China, Sep 28 – Goldman Sachs Tuesday lowered its annual economic growth forecast for China as nationwide power cuts hit millions of homes...

7 days ago

Focus on China

Shots in the dark: China sends Covid aid to Myanmar rebels

Muse, Myanmar, Sep 22 – Delivering vaccines to Myanmar’s junta, but also to rebel groups that are the generals’ sworn enemies, China is playing...

September 22, 2021

Fifth Estate

BRICS can help developing economies overcome Covid-19 pandemic

On the 9th of September 2021, the BRICs countries namely Brazil, Russian, India, China and South Africa held a virtual Summit due to the...

September 20, 2021

Corona Virus

Kenya records 234 new COVID-19 cases as vaccination intensified

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 19- Kenya recorded 234 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, raising the caseload in the country to 246,530. The new cases were detected...

September 19, 2021

Capital Health

Kenya to deploy fifth COVID vaccine after arrival of China’s Sinopharm

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 18 – Kenya will now be deploying five different types of vaccines after the fifth vaccine, Sinopharm, arrived from China on...

September 18, 2021