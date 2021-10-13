Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko. /FILE.

Kenya

Tobiko warns MPs against politicizing land grabbing in Kiambu Forest

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 13 – Environment and Forestry Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko has cautioned leaders against politicizing land grabbing in Kiambu Forest Reserve.

Speaking in a virtual meeting on Wednesday when he appeared before the Senate Committee on security over the recent murder of environmentalist Joannah Stutchbury, Tobiko asked leaders for their support on the issue in calming tensions.

“I would hope and pray that we can count on you for support as Parliament and you shall keep politics out in this matter,” he said.

In response to the progress on the investigation into Stutchbury’s murder, the CS said his office has been working closely with the investigation agencies to get to the bottom of the matter.

Stutchbury was killed on July 16.

“The role of the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is to identify who was responsible for such brutal murder and my ministry and the Kenya Forest Service have been working closely with the investogators to ensure no stone is left unturned to identify and bring to justice those responsible for this heinous crime,” Tobiko said.

The 67-year-old, who was vocal about the conservation of Kiambu forest, was shot dead by unknown people near her home in an incident that angered Kenyans and caught the attention of President Uhuru Kenyatta and the international community.

Tobiko said authorities suspect that her death is linked to the grabbing of the Kiambu forest reserve.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Environment CS admitted that nearly the whole of the reserve has been grabbed and substantial part of it settled upon in disregard of the law.

“This is a matter that has been a subject of several intervention initiatives including the Ndung’u Land Commission and also subsequent actions towards the recovery of the illegally acquired land,” he added.

The CS however, declined to release a list of names of people implicated in the Kiambu forest grabbing handed to him by the Kenya forest service.

“I don’t want to peddle names here before you or before the country until I have all the documentation that I need. I have to ensure I have the fullest complete dossier to proceed,” he said.

Dr. Paula Kahumbu, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Wildlife Conservation Alliance Kenya who also spoke during the session, urged the government to revoke the grabbed parcel of Kiambu forest reserve.

She further asked the government to revisit the Hansard report and identify grabbed land in the area.

Kahumbu expressed concerns that conservationists were afraid of their lives adding that it was unlikely that anyone will come out with any information when perpetrators of the murder of Stutchbury have not been arrested

“What you are asking us to do is put our lives on the line. And I don’t want anybody to die trying to save the forest. I think it is urgent and important that this committee demand action from the security forces to uncover killers of Joannah and bring them to justice,” she added.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Play to listen to Capital FM News
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

Bandit killed, firearm recovered in Laikipia-Samburu border

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 13 – An armed bandit was killed and a firearm recovered following a cattle rustling incident along the border of Laikipia...

52 mins ago

MARITIME DISPUTE

Kenya rejects ICJ verdict on maritime dispute with Somalia

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 13 – Kenya has rejected the judgement of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in a decade-long maritime dispute with Somalia...

9 hours ago

Top stories

President Kenyatta says multilateralism is the panacea for world’s peace and security challenges

NEW YORK, United States, Oct 13 —President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday hailed multilateralism as the panacea for the current global peace and security challenges...

10 hours ago

Top stories

Mismanagement of diversity a threat to global peace and security: President Kenyatta

NEW YORK, United States, Oct 13 — President Uhuru Kenya has identified the rampant mismanagement of diversity leading to institutionalized exclusion and marginalization of...

10 hours ago

Africa

Big win for Somalia as ICJ hands it most of the disputed sea zone

THE Hague, Netherlands Oct 12 – The UN’s top court awarded Somalia control of most of a potentially oil- and gas-rich chunk of the...

1 day ago

Top stories

Kipkelion East MP Limo wants petroleum products levy scrapped

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 12- Kipkelion East Member of Parliament Joseph Limo says the government should review all the taxes and levies imposed on petroleum...

1 day ago

Kenya

Nairobi businessman risks losing Sh5 billion 14 Riverside Drive property after Supreme Court decision

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 12 – A city businessman risks losing a multi billion property on Nairobi’s 14 Riverside Drive if he fails to pay...

1 day ago

County News

Kalonzo leads OKA brigade campaigns in his Ukambani home turf

MAKUENI, Kenya Oct 12 – One Kenya Alliance (OKA) intensified campaigns in Ukambani at the weekend, vowing to remain united ahead of the August...

1 day ago