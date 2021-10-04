Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The incident in Uttar Pradesh state was the deadliest in more than a year of protests by farmers in northern India

World

Tensions run high after deadly farmers clash in India

Published

New Delhi (AFP), Oct 4 – Demonstrators torched a police vehicle in India on Monday as tensions boiled over after clashes involving protesting farmers killed at least nine people.

The incident on Sunday in Uttar Pradesh state was the deadliest in more than a year of protests by farmers in northern India against new agricultural reforms.

Farmers said that a convoy belonging to a government minister, his son and the state’s deputy chief minister ran over and killed four people at a demonstration.

The minister said later that a driver lost control of his vehicle after being pelted by demonstrators.

Angry protesters set fire to several cars and at least five more people, four of them supporters of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), were killed.

On Monday, the protesters kept the bodies of the four dead farmers in glass cases for display around the protest site.

Police banned gatherings, cut off mobile internet services, sent extra forces and detained several opposition figures on their way to the scene including Priyanka Gandhi from the Congress party.

In state capital Lucknow, dozens of police detained local Congress chief Akhilesh Yadav outside his home.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Dozens of opposition supporters staged a protest in the city and set fire to at least one police vehicle, television pictures showed.

Protests organised by opposition parties also took place in New Delhi and Bangalore.

Agriculture has long been a political minefield and employs some two-thirds of India’s 1.3 billion population.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government says the reforms will infuse much-needed energy and capital in the sector.

Farmers, many of whom have camped outside New Delhi for over a year, fear the changes will leave them at the mercy of big corporations.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Play to listen to Capital FM News
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

India warns on Afghanistan as Pakistan appeals to work with Taliban

United Nations (United States) (AFP), Sep 25 – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the United Nations Saturday that no country should exploit the...

September 25, 2021

World

Rare rhino horns go up in flames in India anti-poaching campaign

Bokākhāt, India, Sep 22 – Nearly 2,500 rare rhino horns were destroyed Wednesday in the first ceremony of its kind in northeastern India as...

September 22, 2021

FAKE GOLD SYNDICATE

How conmen obtained Sh200mn from Indian investor for Gold and packed stones for him at JKIA

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 15 –They simply never learn! An Indian investor has lost Sh200 million to fake gold dealers who packed stones for him...

September 15, 2021

Kenya

Prepare for heavy rains from tomorrow, weatherman warns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 13- Kenya Meteorological Department has warned that over 21 Counties are set to experience heavy rainfall for the next 24 hours....

September 13, 2021