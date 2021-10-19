TAZARA train experience: Traveling by Train through Zambia and Tanzania

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Train travel in many African countries is a great adventure travel opportunity. This article examines what to expect and how to prepare for a train trip through these African countries

Tazara Train Line Tanzania to Zambia

The Tazara line runs from Dar es Salaam in Tanzania to Kapiri Mposhi in Zambia. The trip takes approximately 48 hours if there are no delays or break-downs. Scenery along the way is lovely, with vistas that are ever-changing. The trip will take the traveler through vast expanses of pristine forests, bushveld and mountain ranges. The train goes through a large section of the Selous game reserve in Tanzania, where buck, giraffe, hippos, monkeys and other game can be spotted from the train window.

The train journey is a wonderful way to see daily life in small villages along the way: small children bathing in rivers, mamas bending over woodfires outside huts as morning life begins, children dawdling on their way to school. Expect to see a colorful flurry of activity as the train stops at a station and all kinds of vendors try to sell food and drinks through the open windows of the train.

Tips on Train Travel – What to Bring

Although bedding is provided for 1st class passengers, be sure to bring:

Bottled drinking water. Soft drinks and beer are generally sold on the train, but bottled water often runs out.

Toilet paper, tissues and wet wipes.

Bleach and cleaning rags to clean out compartments and sanitize toilets. An attempt is made to sweep and mop out compartments and passageways regularly by the stewardess assigned to a compartment, but the seats, floors, walls and toilets have not been cleaned properly for years and are filthy . There a bucket with water available for flushing in each toilet, as flush systems and sinks are long since broken. Some showers work and water is replenished about half way through the trip.

Snacks and food. There is a kitchen that provides meals such as chicken and rice, or local maize meal and stew at a reasonable price (around $2.50). The food is freshly cooked and hot. Local women sell bananas, donuts, fried chicken and fish, sugar cane etc. at the stops along the way. Bringing a few extra snacks and drinks will ensure that the traveler has plenty of variety.

Bring plenty of books and a headlamp for reading, as generally only the overhead bulb works at night. Don’t forget to bring a camera and good maps of the route.

How to Book for Train Travel in Tanzania

Travel in first class is recommended and betway, even if it means buying all four seats in the first class compartment. Seats are approximately $50 per person from Kapiri Mposhi in Zambia to Dar es Salaam in Tanzania and $65 per person from Dar es Salaam to Kapiri Mposhi. Children under 15 pay half price, children under 7 go free. The price varies a little due to currency exchange fluctuations when paying in the local currency (kwatchas in Zambia, shillings in Tanzania).

For up to date tariff information, check out the official Tazara website.

Departure times for the express train is 15h50 from Dar es Salaam and 16h00 from Kapiri Mposhi. Time of arrival varies considerably – expect to arrive late as the line is notorious for delays.

Where to Book Tazara Train Tickets

Train tickets must be bought at the station in Kapiri Mposhi, Zambia or Kapiri (Zambia) booking office on +260 211 220 646.

Bookings in Dar es Salaam, for the westbound journey can be made at the station (it is preferable to book in person at least one week in advance). The telephone number for the Dar es Salaam booking office is +25 22 26 2191.

Local travel agents may also be able to assist with bookings, but expect to pay between 10% to 20% more for tickets.

Visas and Money on the Train

Passport officials will come on board to stamp passports between Tanzania and Zambia. Make passports are valid for at least 6 months, and make sure all the relevant visas are obtained (double entry visas if it is intended to make the trip both ways).

Money is exchanged on the train between the two countries. Once in Zambia, only kwatchas will be accepted and only Tanzanian shillings will be accepted to pay for meals once in Tanzania. Do not accept the first exchange rate, negotiate among the different money changers to get the best deal, if necessary, ask the stewardess for help.

Overland Travel in Africa with Small Children

Having young children does not mean the end of adventure travel in the continent of Africa. The entire continent can be traversed with many adventurers making the trip down the East Coast of Africa, from Cairo to Cape or travel in North or West Africa.

Short Overland Trips in Africa

Of course, shorter trips taking in only one or two countries at a time are a wise option for very small children and babies. Several countries in Africa do have an excellent infrastructure and are geared towards tourism, such as Kenya, South Africa, Tanzania, Botswana and Namibia.

A shorter trip could be started in Kenya in East Africa, for example, with trips to the beaches in Mombasa and a few game reserves en route which would provide the average family with plenty of fascinating things to see and do. South Africa has a plethora of tourist options and is often referred to as ‘a world in one country’ with game parks, mountains, excellent beaches and reasonable hotel and food prices.

In many of these places and a 4 x 4 vehicle is not necessary, however, if there is no tour operator involved it is best to do thorough research on the exact locations and places to be visited.

Long Overland Trips – Africa North to South

Traveling with children means planning very well and allowing for more time. Take the best part of a year or even longer if funds allow, to slowly meander down through the different countries to take in the sights. Choosing the right car is essential, since breakdowns will likely occur on bad roads.

There are tour operators who offer overland Africa trips, but these do not usually include children, they usually cater for young adults so the best way to travel in Africa with kids is to get kitted out in Europe with a reliable 4 x 4 vehicle and everything needed for the trip.

A typical long-distance overland trip would start in Egypt and then traverse Sudan, Ethiopia, Kenya, Tanzania, Malawi, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Namibia and South Africa. It is a good idea to travel in convoy if possible, especially through Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia.

Home Schooling On Long Overland Trips

If kids are of school-going age and the trip is expected to take several months, some time must be scheduled to keep up with their basic schooling. There are plenty of home-schooling curricula that can be bought and tailor made to keep up with the basics. It is a good idea to stop in one place for a week or two at a time before long distance bursts of travel so that the children can catch up with their schooling.

Of course as far as geography, animal studies, social sciences, history and arts and culture goes – the trip itself will provide an educational experience that not many kids will be fortunate enough to experience.

Take the time to meet the local people, engage in some volunteer activities in the different African countries and allow the children to play with local children for the enrichment that such an experience will provide. They will never forget it, since they will be ‘doing’ as well as ‘seeing’. In addition to curricula, take some sketch pads, painting and drawing gear, lightweight books for long trips, scribble pads, one special toy or favorite item – none of these need take up much room and all can be shared with others, which can make for some great cultural exchanges.

Game Viewing Trips in Africa

African game viewing can be a fascinating exercise for adults but children will quickly become bored. Try the following to keep them interested:

Buy the kids a camera, either a cheap digital camera or even a disposable camera.

Let kids use binoculars for bird and animal viewing.

Award points for spotting birds, insects, and wildlife with a big prize at the end of the day.

Give them a bird or animal checklist to mark off what they see (every wildlife park will have these available).

Stay in a family-oriented lodge that offers special drives and/or walks for children or baby-sitting options so you can leave them at the lodge.

Provide some interesting facts on the animals they can expect to see e.g. habitat, food, defense mechanisms etc.