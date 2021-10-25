Connect with us

Nairobi Acting Governor Anne Kananu.

Supreme Court stops swearing in of Anne Kananu as Nairobi Governor pending Sonko case

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 25 -Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has secured orders from the Supreme Court barring the swearing in of acting Governor Anne Kananu.

The orders were issued on Monday by Justice Mohammed Ibrahim who certified Sonko’s application urgent.

The orders directed to the county’s Assumption of Office, the Governor’s Committee and Nairobi City County will be in force for 14 days.

Sonko filed the case after the Court of Appeal declined to stop Kananu’s swearing in last week in which judges Wanjiru Karanja, Jama Mohamed and Jessie Lesiit ruled that the former Governor had not objected to the swearing in at the High Court.

In his petition, Sonko pleaded with the court to grant him orders stopping the swearing in of Kananu, saying he stands to lose the opportunity to complete his term as Governor of Nairobi County, in which he was impeached in December 202.0.

