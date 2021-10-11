Sossion declares support for Ruto and his UDA party

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 11-Firebrand trade unionist Wilson Sossion has vowed to support Deputy President William Ruto in his presidential bid next year.

Sossion, who is a nominated Member of Parliament, said he is fully behind Ruto’s bottom-up economic model which Ruto has described as the only solution to challenges facing the country.

“In the world, the bottom-up economic agenda is pro-common man, an agenda of equality and prosperity for the common Mwananchi. Your excellency Deputy President I can tell you with the choice of this economic model, I count you as one of the brave leaders in Africa,” Sossion said, speaking publicly for the first time on his political vehicle for the 2022 election.

The former Secretary General of the Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) said Ruto’s model will be a game changer to the welfare of workers in the country. He noted that the 2022 polls will be based on economic revolution.

“From the labour world, even in the US, labour unions have democratic parties. This is because democratic parties will always talk of the bottom up economic model and this is so because in those economies the rich control things from the top there and impose things on the poor. As workers, we are with you 100 per cent and you all know that workers respect me,” noted Sossion.

In August, there were reports that the Nominated legislator who was nominated to Parliament by the Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) was scheming to join UDA as he strategises to vie for the Senate seat in Bomet.

He at the time dismissed the reports, and maintained his loyalty to Odinga.

Weeks later however it seemed apparent that the Nominated MP was bound to jump ship after he revealed that he met with elders from his rural home, who also advised him to ditch ODM and popularize Ruto’s UDA party.

“They say charity begins at home, the elders of Motigo Sub location in Bomet Central have decided to endorse my senate aspirations in 2022. The elders have advised me to stick on the prize and avoid backing any politician but to support the Deputy President William Ruto in his 2022 presidential bid as well as popularizing the newly formed party UDA,” Sossion wrote on Facebook.

He formally made the announcement on joining UDA on Monday.

Sossion quit as KNUT Secretary-General on June 25, 2021 a day prior to KNUT elections, to focus on his legislative duties.