October 19, 2021 | National Police Service Spokesperson Bruno Shioso speaks to Capital FM at his office in Jogoo House/CFM - Samuel Wanjohi

Corona Virus

Shioso urges police to remain firm on virus containment measures

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 21 – Police Spokesperson Bruno Shioso has said that the celebration by Kenyans following the lifting of the nationwide curfew by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday should not intimidate police officers from enforcing remaining containment measures.

His comments came following reports that a section of police claimed some residents in Nairobi intimidated and provoked them Wednesday while celebrating the vacation of curfew by President Kenyatta.

Excited members of the public are reported to have driven past police stations in Nairobi singing and chanting songs in praise of the Head of State while condemning the police for ordering the closure of bars by 7pm.

The enforcement of the strict bar operation hours followed a statement by the National Police Service clarifying that the specific containment measure remained in force despite Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala suggesting otherwise.

“Kenyans celebrating isn’t and shouldn’t intimidate police officers if those doing so don’t breach  peace. As long as they’re happy and orderly, then officers shouldn’t be bothered but instead ensure the celebrants are safe,” said Shioso.

The announcement on the continued restriction of operating time for bars and clubs has irked players in the hospitality industry, which is among the sectors that were worst hit by the coronavirus containment measures.

However, the Ministry of Health was set to clarify on the issue on Thursday.

On Tuesday, the Pubs, Entertainment and Restaurants Association of Kenya (PERAK) urged President Kenyatta to lift all restrictions in order to allow bars and restaurants in the country to operate optimally.

Michael Muthami, PERAK National Chairperson, decried containment measures singling out the nationwide curfew for reduced incomes in the  hospitality sector.

“The entertainment sector seems to be the only one facing unfair restrictions as all other sectors are open – matatus are operating at full capacity, supermarkets and other markets are open and churches are open and functioning normally,” Muthami decried.

“So, it is time for the President to open up the country,” he added.

When he declared the curfew lifted effective October 20, President Kenyatta also offered a Sh25 billion stimulus package to revitalize the battered economy.

