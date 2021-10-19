Shioso: Police to ensure peaceful election through multi-agency approach

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 – Police Spokesperson Bruno Shioso has assured Kenyans that the 2022 general elections will be peaceful adding that preparations have already commenced to ensure peace prevails.

Kenya is slated to hold its elections on August 9, 2022.

His comments come at a time incidences of violence have been witnessed in some parts of the country targeting leaders on the campaign trail.

Speaking to Capital FM on Tuesday, Shioso said that the police service is committed to ensuring that every part of the country remains secure during the electioneering period and beyond.

He said the police will adopt a multi-agency approach to achieve the objective.

The police spokesperson added that the police service had learnt from past experiences adding that they do not foresee any problems during the elections.

“Police is a constant factor and feature in elections and it is something we have done for so many years, we have that memory of it. We have learnt from our best lessons and our lapses and failures and right now we are on that phase of active preparations through a multi-agency approach,” said Shioso.

He stated that the political tensions being witnessed in some parts of the country were a normal occurence during the electioneering period adding that the security agencies are ahead of the game as far as elections preparations is concerned.

“What we are seeing is just normal politics that you will expect anywhere this kind of a time but to us we don’t see any other major threat out of it, we are ahead of it and all is under control,’’ he added

Shioso called on Kenyans to maintain calm and shun violence during the electioneering period and urged them to uphold peace.

“Kenyans should know that we are going to the homestretch of the elections, its an emotive moment, it comes and goes but we will remain as Kenyans with our issues. Let them remain calm as we politick and move towards elections,” he stated.

Shioso further called on them to follow the coronavirus guidelines while attending the campaign rallies.

“As we go these rallies, let people first prioritize their personal health. You can politick through social media or any other ways, you don’t have to go crowding without masks on,” he added.

While commenting on the general security outlook in the country, Shioso said that major crimes have gone down adding that the country is safe except for some few incidences of insecurity in Laikipia and Baringo counties.

However, Shioso said that normalcy has returned in Laikipia County since the area was declared an operation area adding that security agencies area to ensure peace is upheld.

“We are still on the ground, our boots are still there because we want to keep on reassuring the people that they are safe and then we want again to work on long-term solutions for that area,” he said.

Shioso added that they are working with the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) who are involved with civil work and other partners including the Non-Governmental Organizations to ensure that the residents get help in rebuilding their lives.

He called on the political leaders to play their part and preach for peaceful co-existence between the people.

To address the rising insecurity in Baringo County, the police spokesperson stated that a contingent of General Service Unit (GSU) officers had been deployed in the area to quell banditry attacks that have hit the region.

The National Council of NGOs had on Saturday issued a statement urging the government and other stakeholders to address persistent insecurity challenges in Elgeyo-Marakwet and Kerio valley areas.

The Council issued the appeal following the murder of a woman and her children by suspected bandits in Marakwet East and a local agricultural officer based at Tot in the Kerio Valley.

While condemning the two incidents, Stephen Cheboi, the Chairperson of National Council of NGOs, said there was an urgent need to find a permanent solution to the perennial killings in the region.