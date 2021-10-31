Scores injured after fire at Buru Buru Girls School dormitory

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 31 – Several students were injured on Sunday evening when fire broke out at Buru Buru Girls High School.

Police said the cause of the fire was not immediately clear, but an investigation had been launched.

Soon after the fire broke out, more than a dozen parents arrived at the school and demanded to be allowed to go home with their children leading to a stand off.

“No one is telling us anything and that is why we want to be allowed to go home with our children,” one parent said.

Police and the school management had a hard time restraining the agitated parents as fire fighters struggled to put out the blaze.

“All we want to know is about the safety of our children but no one is telling us, they are just saying we should wait,” another parent said.

Developing story…