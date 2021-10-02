Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
October 2, 2021 | DP William Ruto addresses a roadside meeting at Kenol, Murang’a County/DPPS

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Ruto wants ex-Mungiki leader, Molo politician probed for planning ethnic violence

Published

NAKURU, Kenya Oct 2 – Deputy President William Ruto who held back to back engagements in Muranga and Nakuru counties on Saturday now wants the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) to probe former Mungiki sect leader Maina Njenga and a former Molo MP over remarks that he claims are likely to incite negative ethnicity.

Speaking during a road side rally, Ruto who is among the aspirants in the 2022 presidential race, explained that the era of politicians uniting to form tribal political outfits was long gone.

The Deputy President claimed that the duo were acting under the instructions of his main competitor, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Leader Raila Odinga.

“I want to tell my friend, ‘Bwana Tinga, those you have contracted, the Chairman of Mungiki and the former Molo MP who are today preaching hate, and division and ethnicity, in your podiums. We want to tell you Kenya is not ready for that kind of politics of violence, and division and politics of hate,” he said

Ruto repeated his advice to politicians forming alliances to compete with him to prepare for a tough race ahead.

“If you have no agenda to sell to the people of Kenya, don’t sell to us fear, do sell to us ethnicity, don’t sell to us division. We have come of age and we will never buy fear from your podium,” Ruto told residents of Nakuru.

Nakuru has retained immense significance in Kenya’s political landscape, and has played host to high-octane political events, with Odinga meeting his close allies in the town as One Kenya Alliance principals converged a few kilometres away in Naivasha town to hammer out a coalition deal.

Ruto, often frequents the region where he attends church functions and holds roadside rallies as part of his efforts to solidify support of the vote-rich Rift Valley region as the 2022 battle for the presidency intensifies.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The fallout between Ruto and President Uhuru Kenyatta has resulted in tension in the county splitting the targeted one million votes the governing Jubilee Party banked on to secure the constitutional threshold of 50 per cent plus 1 votes to win the presidency.

In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Play to listen to Capital FM News
Advertisement

More on Capital News

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Ruto says tycoon-orchestrated plots against his 2022 bid do not cost him sleep

MURANGA, Kenya Oct 2 – Deputy President William Ruto has once again laughed off a recent political onslaught by an elite team of Mount...

4 hours ago

Politics

Ruto says UDA ready to face ‘power-thirsty’ opponents in 2022

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 1 – Deputy President William Ruto has said the 2022 election contest has been framed and he is ready for it....

1 day ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Ruto vows to focus on hustlers, says competitors free to meet power brokers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 30 – Deputy President William Ruto has taunted his main political rival Raila Odinga a day after he met tycoons from...

2 days ago

County News

Nakuru medic, 2 children laid to rest after shocking murder-suicide

NAKURU, Kenya, 29 – A Nakuru-based doctor who hit the headlines after he reportedly murdered his two children and later died while undergoing treatment...

3 days ago

Capital Health

Ruto rallies allied MPs to support changes to NHIF law

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 28 – Deputy President William Ruto has appealed to Members of Parliament to support the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) Bill...

4 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Ruto takes bottom-up gospel to Kalonzo’s lower eastern turf

KITUI, Kenya, Sep 24 – Deputy President William Ruto has taken campaigns for his bottom-up economic model to Kitui in a bid to woo...

September 24, 2021

BBI

DP Ruto: BBI was dangerous to Kenya, we need an apology from its backers

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 23 -Deputy President William Ruto has described the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) as the most “dangerous assignment” carried out by the...

September 23, 2021

HANDSHAKE

NCIC welcomes Church offer to reconcile UhuRuto

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 20-The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has waded into the mediation talks aimed at ironing the differences between President Uhuru...

September 20, 2021