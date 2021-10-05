Connect with us

October 5, 2021 | DP William Ruto takes part in a meeting with grassroots leaders from Transmara, Narok County/DPPS

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Ruto urges youths to be listed as voters to participate in decision-making

Published

KILGORI, Kenya, Oct 5 – Deputy President William Ruto has appealed to the youth to register as voters.

He said it is through the process that they can actively participate in the country’s decision-making.

He told the youth that their voter’s cards will give them the authority to put in place a government that will address their issues and aspirations.

“Do not be bystanders. Register as a voter and rally behind a government that will define your destiny,” he said.

He spoke on Tuesday during a meeting with grassroots leaders from Trans-Mara and Emurua Dikirr in Kilgoris, Narok County.

Leaders present were MPs Johana Ng’eno, Gabriel Tongoyo, Soipan Tuya, David Ole Sankok, Korei Lemein, Lemanken Aramat, Narok Deputy Governor Evalyn Aruasa and former Narok Senator Patrick Ntutu.

Others were Katoo Ole Metito, Irungu Kang’ata, Rigathi Gachagua, Susan Kihika and Njuguna Wanjiku.

Dr Ruto said the Hustler Nation’s mission of forming a national political party that will unite and transform the country was unstoppable.

“Even the threats, intimidation and blackmail will not make us retreat in this grand plan to change Kenya for the better.”

The Deputy President said the formation of a national political party will end tribal politics in the country.

The MPs echoed Dr Ruto’s sentiments, with Mr Aramat saying that leaders allied to Dr Ruto will not bow down to pressure from the Government.

“We were told that if we attend this meeting our security will be withdrawn. This kind of politics is outdated,” he said.

Tongoyo said as leaders they will not give in to threats meted against them by their detractors.

Wanjiku urged Narok leaders to stand up to political bullies saying the politics of threats and intimidation failed in Mt Kenya.

He said: “They tried to intimidate us in Mt Kenya but we did not accede, therefore do not accept to be intimidated.”

On his part, Mr Gachagua asked leaders not to accept being misled by those using threats and intimidation to drive their political agenda.

He warned politicians that they risk losing elections if they accept to compromise their principles and give in to intimidation.

He said: “They have threatened me, arrested and detained me over the weekend and even frozen my accounts, but I have stood firm.”

Soipan and Tongoyo asked Narok residents to take advantage of the ongoing mass voter registration to register as voters.

