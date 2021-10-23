Connect with us

Ruto urges youth to resist politicians mobilizing them for violence

Published

BUSIA, Kenya, Oct 23 – Deputy President William Ruto has urged the youth not to allow politicians to use them to cause violence. 

He told his competitors to focus on creating jobs for the youth instead of misusing them to achieve their selfish ends.

The Deputy President said days are long gone when some leaders resorted to use of violence to manage politics, saying youths were now more enlightened than before.

Speaking in Busia town on Saturday during an economic empowerment program, Dr Ruto urged leaders to sell their agenda to Kenyans instead of misusing youths.

“We want to tell those using our children to cause violence by paying them to stone their opponents that their days are numbered,” he said.

He went on:” If some leaders do not have an agenda, they should stop resorting to primitive political tactics like mobilizing youths to stone their opponents.”

At the same time, Dr Ruto urged youths to move towards issue-based voting and discourage tribal loyalty.

He said politics of tribalism has denied them leaders who are committed to addressing the biggest challenge of unemployment facing them.

Dr Ruto emphasized on the need for youths to interrogate leaders before making informed decisions come 2022.

“The biggest problem facing youths today is unemployment. This is why youths should elect leaders who can address their problems,” said Dr Ruto.

He also addressed residents in Bumala, Nambale, Adungosi and Malaba markets.

Present were MPs Dan Wanyama (Webuye West), Didmus Barasa (Kimilili), Benjamin Washiali (Mumias East), Aden Duale (Garissa Town) and former MP Mary Emase.

