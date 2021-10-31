Ruto to his competitors: Let’s unite Kenya, it’s the only country we have

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 31- Deputy President William Ruto has called on Kenyans to elect leaders whose mission and vision is to unite the country as the 2022 succession politics hots up.

Speaking during a church service in Kajiado South on Sunday, Ruto said the country has made great strides and Kenyans cannot afford to go back to divisive politics.

“We must collectively work together and focus on looking on leaders whose interest is to see Kenyans united. We need leaders who are ready to build bridges to friendships and togetherness because we all agreed that we will never again go back to divisive politics,” Ruto said.

He further called on other political leaders to put the country first and focus on moving it forward regardless of their political inclination.

“We are looking and advocating for politics and leadership of unity. I am calling on my fellow politicians to preach peace both in actions and in our speeches and remember this is the only country we have and we must protect it by all means,” the DP said.

Ruto is seeking to succeed his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta and has been championing for his bottom-up economic model where he promises that ordinary citizens commonly known us ‘hustlers’ will be part of his government.

Ruto has positioned himself as a formidable candidate ready to compete with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper Party), Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya) Gideon Moi (KANU) and businessman Jimmy Wanjigi.