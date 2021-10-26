Ruto takes his Hustler Nation campaigns to Makueni

MAKUENI, Kenya Oct 26 – Deputy President William Ruto has asked Kenyans not to be duped by what he described as unrealistic campaign promises by politicians “who have run out of ideas”.

He said some leaders were making “populist pledges” that will not address the country’s problems.

Ruto said the country needed a well thought-out plan, like his Bottom-Up Economic Model, that will offer solid solutions to the country’s challenges. His model has also been criticised by his competitors including former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Musalia Mudavadi of Amani National Congress (ANC) who describe it as “unrealistic.”

“Kenya cannot be built by stipends. We need jobs and business opportunities that will make them economically independent,” he said of Raila’s Sh6,000 pledge to poor families monthly if elected to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in next year’s election. Kenyatta is serving his second and final term.

Ruto spoke on Monday in Makueni County where he held a grassroots leaders meeting from Kibwezi East and Kibwezi West before addressing the public in Mtito Andei, Kambu, Kinyambu, Kibwezi, Mbuinzau, Kiundwani and Makindu.

The Deputy President said the Sh720 billion his opponent was promising youth was “outright conmanship”.

He explained that youth unemployment was a serious issue that needed practical and sustainable solutions.

The Deputy President said the Hustler Movement will deliberately implement programmes that will create jobs for the youth.

Ruto said he will invest in programmes that will create employment for the four million unemployed youth.

He said he will focus on empowering SMEs through SACCOs and transforming agriculture to make farming profitable.

He said the revolutionary economic plan will ensure Government resources are distributed equitably and fairly across the country.

“It is only by changing the economy that we will be able to employ more youth, and empower small businesses,” he added.

Ruto appealed to Kenyans to embrace national political parties that will champion for a national agenda.

He added: “A tribal political party cannot form a government; the next government will be formed by a party that has the backing of the majority of Kenyans.”

Leaders present were Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok, MPs Victor Munyaka (Machakos), Katoo Ole Metito (Kajiado South), Ndindi Nyoro(Kiharu), and Nimrod Mbai (Kitui East), former Machakos Senator Johnstone Muthama and former Kilome MP Regina Ndambuki.

Muthama said it was only Dr Ruto who has a development track-record of uniting and transforming the country.

On his part, Munyaka said Mr Odinga neglected the people of Ukambani to pursue his selfish political agenda.

He said: “He forgot that the people of UKambani overwhelmingly voted for him and enjoyed the benefits of the handshake alone.”

Nanok urged Ruto to continue interacting with ordinary citizens and listening to their needs saying it will help him form a people-centred government.

“We want a leader who will listen and address issues affecting Kenyans,” said Nanok.

Katoo said all Kenyans were united and behind Ruto who has a clear plan on what he wants to do for the country

Nyoro asked the youth to maintain peace and shun politicians seeking to use them to cause violence.