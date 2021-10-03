Ruto takes his 2022 vote hunting mission to Kisii

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISII, Kenya Oct 3 – Deputy President William Ruto took his vote-hunting mission to Kisii County Sunday after addressing rallies in Nakuru on Saturday.

An itinerary issued by his office show that he was scheduled to attend a service at Deliverance Church in Kisii town before heading to Kenyenya Catholic Church.

He will thereafter address roadside rallies in Kenyenya market, Tendere, Ogembo, Ikoba, Tabaka and Suneka.

On Monday, the DP was scheduled for engagements in Bogichoncho, Etago,

Nyakembene, Nyamarambe concluding his tour in Daraja Mbili.

Ruto has intensified his campaigns to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta whose second and final term ends in August next year but he faces an uphill task due to the apparent support his main opponent Raila Odinga is getting from the state and Mt Kenya leaders, including businessmen who have endorsed the former Prime Minister.

Ruto has laughed off the support offered to Raila by the Mt Kenya Foundation, saying “I am with God and the People.”

On Saturday, he said that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) constitution amendment was the most fraudulent and deceitful process ever undertaken in the country.