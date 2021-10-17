Connect with us

DP William Ruto on a campaign trail in Oasis Grounds, Likoni Constituency, Mombasa County on October 17, 2021.

Kenya

Ruto says ready to face Raila and OKA team in 2022

Published

MOMBASA, Kenya Oct 18 –  Deputy President William Ruto has told leaders who have ganged up against him that the Hustler Movement is prepared and ready to face them.

He dismissed leaders who were still holding meetings in boardrooms and hotels in Nairobi, saying they are “wasting time” in an apparent reference to meetings convened by the Mt Kenya Foundation tycoons who met former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principals Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper party), Gideon Moi (KANU) and Moses Wetangula of Ford Kenya two weeks ago.

Ruto, Odimga and the OKA principals are all interested to vie in the 2022 presidential election when President Uhuru Kenyatta’s second and final term will end.

Speaking in Changamwe, Jomvu and Likoni Constituencies during the empowerment of women and small-scale traders on Sunday, the Deputy President said the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) priority remains economic empowerment of ordinary citizens.

“We have those who are still hold up in boardroom meetings in Nairobi looking for their candidate. But the hustler nation is prepared with their candidate to face them at the ballot,” said Ruto.

The Deputy President was accompanied by MPs Feisal Abdallah (Msambweni), Mohammed Ali (Nyali), Aisha Jumwa (Malindi), Khatib Mwashetani (Lunga Lunga), Benjamin Tayari (Kinango), Anab Gure (Garissa), Falhada Iman (nominated), Owen Baya (Kilifi North), Rehema Hassan (Woman Rep, Tana River) and former Mombasa Senator Hassan Omar.

He said that the push for change of Constitution hit a snag because the process was characterized by blackmail and intimidations.

The Deputy President said leaders should learn to respect other people’s opinions.

“Leaders should learn to respect views of other Kenyans. Arrogance won’t help. They told us nobody would stop reggae but reggae was eventually stopped,’ said Ruto.

He said days were long gone when politics of fear were being sold to Kenyans to tilt their voting patterns.

“Kenyans should not buy fear from those who are now engaging in tribal and divisive politics. We can only solve the challenges facing us if we are united. Don’t buy fear and intimidations,” he said.

The MPs said it is only UDA which had clear development plans for the people of Coast and the country at large.

“As Coast people, let’s unite and support the Deputy President for presidency in 2022. Ruto is committed to solving the challenges ranging from port to lands facing our people,” said Ali.

