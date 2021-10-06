Ruto says keen to empower MSME’s if elected president

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KILGORIS, Kenya Oct 6 – Deputy President William Ruto has said he is focused on instituting robust legal and financial policies to foster the growth of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

The Deputy President said by supporting MSMEs, 80 percent of Kenyans who rely on income from small businesses would be economically empowered.

Ruto said if elected president in next year’s elections, he will make funds available to small business owners through their cooperative societies at low interest rates to protect them from shylocks.

“Lack of proper infrastructure, legal regime and financial framework for small businesses has exposed entrepreneurs to tough working conditions and exploitative creditors who have limited their growth,” said Ruto who is campaigning to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta whose second and final term will end in August 2022.

The Deputy President spoke during a meeting with grassroots leaders from Emurua Dikirr and Kuria in Kilgoris, Narok County.

He said such policies will be extended to farmers who would be given access to affordable loans, quality breeds, seeds and fertilisers to boost production and income.

He also asked his competitors to come up with an agenda for Kenyans.

He wondered why his competitors were only interested in defeating him instead of selling their agenda to voters.

“What we are looking for is greater than a contest between you and us in UDA,” said Ruto.

The Deputy President said the needs of the people should not play as second fiddle to those of leaders.

“Before we talk about sharing positions, we must first address the needs of the ordinary Kenyans,” he said.

Ruto said those who feel that the powers of the President in the current Constitution are inadequate, should allow those who can work within its provisions to transform the country.

“You do not need to change the Constitution to transform the country. Kenya can still be changed through a transformative agenda,” said Dr Ruto.

Present were MPs Johana Ngeno (Emurua Dikirr), Mathias Robi (Kuria West), Marwa Kitayama (Kuria East), Lemanken Aramat (Narok East), Gabriel Tongoyo (Narok West), Saipan Tuya (Narok County), and deputy governors Evelyne Aruasa (Narok County) and Nelson Mahanga (Migori County).

Robi said the economy was adversely affected when the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) was made the country’s top priority.

Tongoyo said Narok County residents will support Dr Ruto because of his commitment to addressing the needs of ordinary citizens.

“We will support Dr Ruto because he has demonstrated that he will uplift the lives of ordinary Kenyans,” he said.

Soipan said they were keen on forming a government that will champion for the interests of ordinary citizens.

“If we get a government that looks after the needs of hustlers, we will all be empowered,” said Soipan.