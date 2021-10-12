Ruto says it’s a puzzle that petrol is cheaper in Uganda than Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 11 – Deputy President William Ruto has asked the Ministry of Petroleum and Mining to crush the corruption cartels responsible for the high cost of fuel in the country.

He said unscrupulous petrol businessmen were using the ministry to manipulate the prices of the essential commodity to boost their profits.

He wondered why the cost of petrol in Kenya was higher than in Uganda, a landlocked country that relies on Kenya for its petroleum imports.

“By protecting the cartels and aiding a few companies to make super-profits, the state Department of Petroleum is hurting Kenyans,” he said.

Fuel prices shot up last month by an average of Sh9 a litre sparking outrage across the country.

He called for the liberalisation of the petroleum market to cushion Kenyans from greedy businessmen.

Ruto was speaking today at his Karen Residence when he met grassroots leaders from Kigumo Constituency, Murang’a County.

Present were MPs Alice Wahome (Kandara), Irungu Kang’ata (Muranga), James Gakuya (Embakasi North), Kimani Iching’wah (Kikuyu), Aaron Cheruiyot (Kericho), David Ole Sankok (nominated) and Wilson Sossion (nominated).