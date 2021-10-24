Ruto rallies Kenyans to support people-centered parties

KIAMBAA, Kenya Oct 24 -Deputy President William Ruto has asked Kenyans to rally behind a people-centered political formation.

He said as the 2022 elections draw closer, Kenyans must make a choice between leaders with people’s agenda and those promoting their own interests.

He said for a long time, the country had lagged behind in terms of development because of wrong choices made in the ballot.

“But it is now clear; it is a race that pits those that are for empowerment of ordinary people against those that want power,” he said.

Ruto said it is only through the revolutionary Bottom-Up Economic Development Model that Kenya will be transformed.

He noted that the Plan will invest at the base of the wealth pyramid, initiating broad programmes that will stimulate innovation and growth of enterprises.

“It is a huge departure from the current but failed approach of the trickle-down that is driven by the handout mentality,” he explained.

Ruto cited Njuguna Wanjiku’s victory in the recently-held Kiambaa by-election as a signal that people’s power was supreme.

He spoke today during a church service at the Latter Glory Worship Centre in Gachie, Kiambaa Constituency, Kiambu County, accompanied by more than 25 MPs.

Leaders present were Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), Kimani Ichung’wah (Kikuyu), Faith Gitau (Nyandarua), Githua Wamacukuru (Kabete), Rehema Jardesa (Isiolo), Anab Subow(Garissa) Falhada Iman(Nominated) John Njuguna Kawanjiku (Kiambaa), Gathoni Wa Muchomba (Kiambu), Lydiah Haika (Taita Taveta), Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu), Alice Wahome (Kandara), Peris Tobiko (Kajiado East) and Liza Chelule (Nakuru).

Others were George Kariuki (Ndia), Jayne Kihara (Naivasha Town), Irungu Kang’ata (Murang’a), Patrick Wainaina Jungle (Thika Town), Aisha Jumwa (Malindi), John Kiarie(Dagoretti South), Rahab Mukami (Nyeri) Gladys Sholei (Uasin Gishu), George Koimburi (Juja), Millicent Omanga (nominated) John Kinyua (Laikipia), Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet) and Aaron Cheruiyot (Kericho).

Also present were Isaac Mwaura(Nominated) William Cheptumo (Baringo North) and George Murungara (Tharaka)

Ms Tobiko said the Maasai community was fully behind Dr Ruto.

She said it was only through the hustler nation that ordinary Kenyans can be liberated.

Ms Jumwa said the coastal people had moved from ODM and is now fully under the UDA.

Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah lauded Kiambaa people for supporting Mr Wanjiku, saying his win was the win for the Hustler Nation.

“Do not be intimidated or coerced by those in power. Let’s be focussed on the issues that will make our lives better,” he said.

He condemned the now fashionable culture of violence being meted against Dr Ruto and his team by his competition.

“We must express our concern today; we have seen leaders export violence wherever they go. This must stop.”

He said they would not fall into their competition’s trap of violence.

“The Hustler Nation is about bringing people together. We are all united, our backgrounds notwithstanding,” explained the Kikuyu MP.

Naivasha Town MP Jayne Kihara said the recent remarks by Suna MP Junet that Kikuyu community will be visitors in next Government were unfortunate.

She said gone were there days when politics of division would sell in Kenya.

Echoing the sentiments, Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata said Mr Mohamed spoke out his heart and what ODM leader Raila Odinga stands for.

“That side has always thrived on hate, division and violence since 2007.”

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro lauded the Suna MP for being honest “and speaking out what they discuss in secrecy”.

He noted that Mt Kenya was behind the Hustler Movement because of the formation’s dedication to expanding enterprises.

“We do not believe in the politics of thuggery that Mr Odinga is known for. The only fight we know is the fight to uplift livelihoods of ordinary Kenyans,” said Mr Nyoro.

Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua dismissed the so-called Deep State efforts to frustrate Dr Ruto.

Gachagua said it was only Kenyans who can determine their leaders.

Dagoretti South Mp John Kiarie said there was a plot to deny youth Identity cards(ID) in hustler strong holds.

He called on those responsible to speed up issuance of the ID card so that they can vote for hustler nation.

Nyandarua Woman Rep. Faith Gitau urged the people of Kiambu to register in large numbers in the ongoing IEBC voters registration.

On his part, Mugirango South MP Silvanus Osoro noted that the sentiments by Mr Mohamed did not represent the wishes of the people of Nyanza.