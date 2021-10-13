Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
DP William Ruto addressing aspirants from Murang'a County at his Karen residence on October 13, 2021.

World

Ruto: Hustler narrative is not about the rich vs the poor

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 13 – Deputy President William Ruto has asked politicians not to misinterpret the hustler narrative to incite Kenyans to achieve their selfish interests.
The Deputy President said the Hustler Nation is a movement of industrious Kenyans focused on their economic development.
Dr Ruto said it was unfair for leaders to reduce Kenyans desire to eradicate poverty to a contest between the rich and the poor.
“The hustler movement is not about the rich and the poor. A hustler is a hardworking person working to climb the economic ladder,” said Dr Ruto.
Speaking during a forum of aspirants at his Karen residence, Dr Ruto said those in the Hustler Nation will implement the bottom up economic model to uplift the lives of the poor, who form the majority of Kenyans.
 “We will transform the lives of ordinary citizens by implementing the bottom up economic model and do away with the trickle down one that only benefits few people,” said Dr Ruto.
Present were MPs Silvanus Osoro (South Mugirango),  Joash Nyamoko (North Mugirango), Shadrack Mose (Kitutu Masaba), Vincent Kemosi (West Mugirango), Mathias Robi (Kiria West), Millicent Omanga (nominated), Dan Wanyama (Webuye West), Didmus Barasa (Kimilili), Benjamin Washiali (Mumias East) John Waluke (Sirisia) and Kisii deputy governor Joash Maangi.
UDA chairman Johnson Muthama and Secretary General were also present.
The Deputy President noted that the Jubilee administration’s success stories were a result of changes in the models of delivery, saying the bottom-up model, too, will work.
“When we changed the models used in road construction and electricity connections, we drastically increased the country’s tarmac roads and the number of Kenyans connected to power,” he said.
Dr Ruto said unemployment was the biggest challenge facing the country that must be confronted strategically.
He said the Hustler Nation’s regime will invest in projects and programmes that will create jobs and reduce unemployment.
“The housing programme, which was part of the Big Four agenda that has since been derailed by the Opposition, would have created 2 million jobs by now,” said the Deputy President.
He said UDA’s bottom-up had been accepted by Kenyans as it focused on their immediate challenges.
 “Today, every opinion poll ranks UDA, as the most popular political party in the country,” said Dr Ruto.
The Deputy President said the party  has the most popular presidential candidate and was poised to form the next government.
He called on Parliament not to use academic qualifications to lock out politicians seeking elective seats.
 “It cannot be that the qualifications for Members of County Assembly (MCAs) are the same as that of the President,” said Dr Ruto.
Mr Muthama said UDA is a national political party that will accommodate every Kenyan.
“When I was in NASA, we used regional and tribal parties to seek the presidency, we lost twice. UDA is a party of all Kenyans that will form the next government,” said Mr Muthama
Ms Maina urged aspirants to mobilise their unregistered supporters to take part in the ongoing mass voter registration exercise.
The aspirants were from Kakamega, Bungoma, Busia, Vihiga, Kisii, Nyamira, Migori, Homabay, Kisumu, Siaya counties.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Play to listen to Capital FM News
Advertisement

More on Capital News

HUSTLER NATION

Ruto Asks Parliament To Allocate Enough Resources To IEBC For Voter Registration

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 12-Deputy President William Ruto has asked Parliament to allocate enough resources to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to adequately...

1 day ago

County News

Kalonzo leads OKA brigade campaigns in his Ukambani home turf

MAKUENI, Kenya Oct 12 – One Kenya Alliance (OKA) intensified campaigns in Ukambani at the weekend, vowing to remain united ahead of the August...

1 day ago

Kenya

Ruto says it’s a puzzle that petrol is cheaper in Uganda than Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 11 – Deputy President William Ruto has asked the Ministry of Petroleum and Mining to crush the corruption cartels responsible for...

1 day ago

World

Sadrists claim largest bloc after record-low Iraq voter turnout

Baghdad (AFP), Oct 10 – The political movement of Iraq’s influential Shiite cleric Moqtada Sadr on Monday said it had retained the biggest share...

2 days ago

Kenya

Mudavadi urges youth to register as voters to be able to change Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 11 – Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi has urged the youth to turn out in large numbers and register...

2 days ago

Kenya

Sossion declares support for Ruto and his UDA party

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 11-Firebrand trade unionist Wilson Sossion has vowed to support Deputy President William Ruto in his presidential bid next year. Sossion, who...

2 days ago

Kenya

Why IEBC is recording low voter turnout

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 11 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) says there has been a low turnout on the continuous voter listing...

2 days ago

Kenya

Ruto and Raila scramble for Mt Kenya support

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 10 – The supremacy battle for Mt Kenya by Deputy President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga intensified Sunday,...

3 days ago