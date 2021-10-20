Ruto commits to secure Big 4 agenda gains through bottom-up approach

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 20 – Deputy President William Ruto has committed to secure President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big Four Agenda through his bottom-up approach which he has been championing as his platform for the 2022 presidential election.

Speaking during the Mashujaa Day Celebrations at Wang’uru Stadium in Kirinyaga County on Wednesday, DP Ruto lauded President Kenyatta’s governance record and termed him as a transformational leader saying he will move to consolidate gains made under his leadership.

“I assure you, that as your deputy for the last 9 years, God willing, I will make sure that your legacy and the agenda that you have set of the unity for this country and the transformation of our Nation under the Big Four plan, together with bottom-up approach will take this country to greater heights,” said Ruto.

Ruto, who is keen on succeeding the Head of State in the 2022 general elections, assured the President that his legacy to ensure the country remains peaceful and united will be protected.

“Your place in the history of Kenya is not only secure but it is prominent. Your legacy as a transnational leader in Kenya, will set the standards for the leaders who will come after you.”

I want to give you our assurance, myself and my competitors here, we will build on the legacy that you have set, and we will ensure that nothing that you will leave behind is left incomplete. We will build on it and take this country to the next level,” the DP said.

Ruto and the Head of State who are perceived to be adversaries over the 2022 succession politics were earlier filmed engaging in an animated conversation with President Kenyatta seen on three occasions inviting DP Ruto to his seat where they were seen conferring.

It was the first time in four months the two leaders appeared in public together. They last shared a platform on June 1, 2021 during the Madaraka Day celebrations which were held in Kisumu County.

The rift between the duo became apparent after the March 9, 2018 when President Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga joined forces through the famous handshake and resolved to work together to unite the country.

Ruto has in various occasions declared himself as a savior of the poor and committed to empower them through his bottom-up economic model once he forms the next government.

The DP who has remained bullish in the face of a sustained onslaught by government functionaries has however stated that he is unbothered and expressed optimism that the millions of electorates who he frequently refers to as “hustlers” will install him as Kenya’s fifth President.

Ruto has promised time and again that his Bottom-Up Economic Plan will deliver Kenyans from the yoke of “selfish political leaders” by prioritizing the needs of the ordinary people as opposed to those of leaders.

He has previously stated that the current economic disparity which he says disadvantages those at the base of the wealth pyramid, will be tackled.

“It is about rescuing the country from the hostage of leaders and bringing it back to the interests of the people,” he told youths attending a consultative meeting at his official residence in Karen in Sptember.

Other politicians who have expressed interest in the presidency include Amani National Congress Party leader Musalia Mudavadi, Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Gideon Moi of KANU, Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetangula, businessman Jimi Wanjigi, Murang’a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria and Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi.