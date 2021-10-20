Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
August 21, 2021 | Deputy President William Ruto addresses the press at the State residence in Karen/DPPS

Big Four

Ruto commits to secure Big 4 agenda gains through bottom-up approach

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 20 – Deputy President William Ruto has committed to secure President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big Four Agenda through his bottom-up approach which he has been championing as his platform for the 2022 presidential election.

Speaking during the Mashujaa Day Celebrations at Wang’uru Stadium in Kirinyaga County on Wednesday, DP Ruto lauded President Kenyatta’s governance record and termed him as a transformational leader saying he will move to consolidate gains made under his leadership.

“I assure you, that as your deputy for the last 9 years, God willing, I will make sure that your legacy and the agenda that you have set  of the unity for this country and the transformation of our Nation under the Big Four plan, together with bottom-up approach will take this country to greater heights,” said Ruto.

Ruto, who is keen on succeeding the Head of State in the 2022 general elections, assured the President that his legacy to ensure the country remains peaceful and united will be protected.

“Your place in the history of Kenya is not only secure but it is prominent. Your legacy as a transnational leader in Kenya, will set the standards for the leaders who will come after you.”

I want to give you our assurance, myself and my competitors here, we will build on the legacy that you have set, and we will ensure that nothing that you will leave behind is left incomplete. We will build on it and take this country to the next level,” the DP said.

Ruto and the Head of State who are perceived to be adversaries over the 2022 succession politics were earlier filmed engaging in an animated conversation with President Kenyatta seen on three occasions inviting DP Ruto to his seat where they were seen conferring.

It was the first time in four months the two leaders appeared in public together. They last shared a platform on June 1, 2021 during the Madaraka Day celebrations which were held in Kisumu County.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The rift between the duo became apparent after the March 9, 2018 when President Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga joined forces through the famous handshake and resolved to work together to unite the country.

Ruto has in various occasions declared himself as a savior of the poor and committed to empower them through his bottom-up economic model once he forms the next government.

The DP who has remained bullish in the face of a sustained onslaught by government functionaries has however stated that he is unbothered and expressed optimism that the millions of electorates who he frequently refers to as “hustlers” will install him as Kenya’s fifth President.

Ruto has promised time and again that his Bottom-Up Economic Plan will deliver Kenyans from the yoke of “selfish political leaders” by prioritizing the needs of the ordinary people as opposed to those of leaders.

He has previously stated that the current economic disparity which he says disadvantages those at the base of the wealth pyramid, will be tackled.

“It is about rescuing the country from the hostage of leaders and bringing it back to the interests of the people,” he told youths attending a consultative meeting at his official residence in Karen in Sptember.

Other politicians who have expressed interest in the presidency include Amani National Congress Party leader Musalia Mudavadi, Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Gideon Moi of KANU, Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetangula, businessman Jimi Wanjigi, Murang’a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria and Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Play to listen to Capital FM News
Advertisement

More on Capital News

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Uhuru, Ruto in animated exchange after 4 months without joint public appearance

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 20 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto shared light moments on Wednesday during Kenya’s 58 Mashujaa Day celebrations...

49 mins ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Uhuru hosts national celebrations in restive central backyard

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 20 – President Uhuru Kenyatta was on Wednesday scheduled to host national celebrations to honour heroic efforts by those who fought...

6 hours ago

Top stories

New poll shows Ruto in poll position for 2022 at 58.2pc, Raila 27.1

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 18 – A new survey carried out in the Mount Kenya region has placed Deputy President William Ruto ahead of the...

2 days ago

Fifth Estate

Why Mt Kenya Foundation remains influential in the political discourse

The Mount Kenya Foundation appears to be fairly influential and if you think otherwise, then you probably need to look closely at how both...

4 days ago

Big Four

Harnessing irrigation key to attaining food security: Ruto

KILIFI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Deputy President William Ruto has cited harnessing the country’s irrigation as the key to the attainment of food security...

5 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Ruto promotes UDA in Taita and Kwale, urges residents to reject ethnic-based formations

VOI, Kenya, Oct 14 – Deputy President William Ruto has urged Kenyans to stop ethnic-based groupings and embrace political parties with national outlook. He...

6 days ago

Kenya

Ruto and Raila scramble for Mt Kenya support

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 10 – The supremacy battle for Mt Kenya by Deputy President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga intensified Sunday,...

October 10, 2021

Kenya

‘Safisha Rada, Jisajili’: Ruto unveils voter listing campaign targeting unregistered youth

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 8 – Deputy President William Ruto has unveiled a campaign appealing to the youth to register as voters during the month-long...

October 8, 2021