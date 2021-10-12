Ruto asks Parliament to allocate enough resources to IEBC for voter registration

He said IEBC should leave no stone unturned in ensuring the targeted 6 million newly eligible voters are registered.

Speaking during a Mt Kenya and Ukambani aspirants forum at his Karen office, Dr Ruto said majority of those targeted in the voter registration drive are young people who deserve the opportunity to define their future destiny.

“Parliament should allocate additional resources to IEBC to enable it to discharge its mandate and make sure no voter is denied the opportunity to vote next year,” said Dr Ruto.

He also asked IEBC to ensure that it has enough kits to register eligible Kenyans.

At the same time, Dr Ruto urged Kenyans to demand for development plans and track records from leaders.

He said there was no need for voters to follow leaders blindly, but support those who have their interest at heart.

Dr Ruto said he was ready to present his elaborate plans to his supporters and Kenyans in general.

The Deputy President said he wants his supporters to understand their roles in the bottom-up economic model regime.

“I want you to support leaders who have plans and agenda for this country. Leadership is about coming up with policies that can transform the lives of people,” he said.

The Deputy President said the bottom-up economic model is anchored on five main pillars that will eradicate poverty in the country.

Dr Ruto said the model will focus on creating jobs for the unemployed, supporting SMEs mainly by providing affordable loans and providing farmers with the right farm inputs at affordable prices.

“We will also improve the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) to offer universal health care that will cater for their medical needs,” he added.

He noted that the model also seeks to improve the country’s saving culture by increasing contributions to the National Social Security Fund (NSSF).

The forum brought together aspirants from Muranga, Kirinyaga, Nyandarua, Embu, Kiambu, Machakos, Kitui and Makueni counties.

Present were Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok, MPs Alice Wahome (Kandara), Kimani Ichungwa (Kikuyu), Michael Muchira (Ol Jorok), George Koimburi (Juja), Gathoni Wa Muchomba (Kiambu), Victor Munyaka (Machakos Town) and Vincent Kawaya Mwala).

Others were Faith Gitau (Nyandarua), John Muchiri (Manyatta), Geoffrey King’ang’i (Mbeere South), Purity Ngirici (Kirinyaga), Githua Wamacukuru (Kabete), George Kariuki (Ndia), Njuguna Wanjiku (Kiambaa) and Gichimu Githinji (Gichugu).

UDA Chairman Johnstone Muthama and Secretary General Veronica Maina were also present.

The Deputy President said the party will conduct free, fair and democratic nominations.

“There is no relationship between being my friend and winning the nominations. It’s voters who have final say on issues of elections,” he said.

Governor Nanok asked Kenyans to ensure their interests are well represented in the parties they support.

He said the people of Rift Valley will support Dr Ruto on condition that he adopts their development proposals in his manifesto.

“In Rift Valley, we are not taking chances with Dr Ruto, we will vote for him but he must meet our expectations,” he said.

Nanok emphasized on the need for leaders to embrace issues-based and shun tribal and regional politics.

“Competition should be about a candidate’s vision and the ability to implement the vision,” said Governor Nanok.

Muthama said that the UDA party was focused on bringing a new political era that focuses on the needs of ordinary citizens.