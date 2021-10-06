Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
An irate mob descended on the immobilized suspect as a lone police officer pursued the accomplices/FILE

crime

Ruai mob beats suspected robber targeting pedestrians to death

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 6 – A suspected robber was on Tuesday beaten to death by an irate mob in Ruai’s Capitol Hill estate after he attempted to rob pedestrians.

A statement from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Tuesday revealed that the thug was part of a three-man gang which was stealing from pedestrians before a police officer intervened.

The agency said that the thugs had just accosted two victims when an administration police officer intervened ordering them to surrender. However, the thugs defied him forcing the officer to open fire seriously injuring one of them as the others escaped from the scene.

The DCI further stated the officer pursued the fleeing duo for a short distance but they jumped on a getaway motorbike parked 50 metres away.

An irate mob descended on the immobilized suspect as a lone police officer pursued the accomplices, the agency said.

“As fate would have it, the damned bike could not start after several spirited kicks forcing them to abandon it and escape on foot. Back at the scene, an irate crowd that had gathered descended on the injured goon with blows, kicks and any projectile capable of causing harm that they could lay their hands on,” the agency said.

The  agency said that pleas by the officer was unsuccessful in his attempt to prevail upon the crowd to spare the injured thug.

The motorbike abandoned by the suspects registration number KMFL 494T, was impounded by the detectives as they commenced investigations to uncover the identity of the suspects.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

A mobile phone that had been snatched from one of the victims was recovered from the murdered suspect. Also recovered was a long sword and a machete.

The DCI lauded the actions of the Administration Police officer who intervened stop the robbers.

“Sgt Mutuku’s heroic actions are a reflection of the determination and selflessness displayed by a majority of our men and women in uniform, in their daily service to Kenyans. He remains our role model as we celebrate this year’s customer service week,” the agency said.

In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Play to listen to Capital FM News
Advertisement

More on Capital News

crime

Maua man held for questioning after killing friend over Sh20 debt

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 2 – Agents from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are holding a 24-year-old man at Maua Police Station, following the...

3 days ago

crime

Man kills his girlfriend in Kapenguria and casually walks to the police station to report

KAPENGURIA, Kenya Sep 30 – A man killed his girlfriend in Kapenguria and casually walked to the nearest police station to report and hand...

6 days ago

World

How UK policeman raped and murdered woman on fake coronavirus arrest

London (AFP), Sep 29 – A serving British police officer kidnapped a woman as she walked home, falsely arresting her on the pretence of...

7 days ago

Kenya

14-year-old girl kidnapped in August traced to Tanzania, suspect arrested

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 27- A 14-year-old girl who had been kidnapped from her home in Nyeri County in August has been rescued by police...

September 27, 2021

Kenya

Tob Cohen’s family wants DPP out for failing to charge key murder suspects

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 27 -The family of late billionaire Tob Cohen have accused the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji of conducting selective...

September 27, 2021

Kenya

Man stabs friend to death over boda boda fare disagreement

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 27-An argument between two friends over who should pay for their boda boda ride ended tragically, after one of them stabbed...

September 27, 2021

crime

Married woman who faked kidnapping smoked out from hideout with taxi driver 

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 23 – A married woman who disappeared Friday and claimed to have been kidnapped has been arrested by detectives from the...

September 23, 2021

County News

2 gangsters gunned down in Embakasi, firearm linked to recent murder recovered

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 18 – Two gangsters have been shot dead and a firearm recovered following a night raid by Nairobi-based detectives drawn from different...

September 18, 2021