Retired CJ Willy Mutunga appointed Professor of Law at Kabarak University

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 9 – Kabarak University has appointed former Chief Justice (CJ) Dr Willy Mutunga as the Professor of Public Law at the institution.
In a statement released on Saturday, the Nakuru-based institution described the former CJ as a renowned scholar of international repute and a reform activist with focus to democratic values and human rights.
“We are pleased to announce that Hon. Dr. Willy Mutunga, SC, EGH Willy Mutunga, CJ Emeritus has been appointed Professor of Public Law by Kabarak University. Prof Mutunga is a renowned scholar of international repute and a reform activist with focus to democratic values and human rights,” read a statement from Kabarak Law School.
Mutunga was sworn into office as Chief Justice in 2011 before retiring at 69 on June 2016, handing over the leadership of Supreme Court to Justice Mohamed Ibrahim who acted in the transition period before Justice David Maraga’s appointment.
Upon his retirement from the Judiciary, Mutunga also served as the Commonwealth Special Envoy to the Maldives.
Kabarak Law School (KLS) was established in 2010 and is emerging as one of research intense law schools in Kenya and Africa.
It has so far, the leading student publications in Kenya and publishes internationally recognized reviewed journals.